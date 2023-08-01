Nelly Korda reclaims golf’s No. 1 world ranking

FLORIDA – Nelly Korda was unable to mount a Sunday charge at the latest major championship, but the American’s tie for ninth place at the Evian Championship was enough to vault her back into the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings on Monday.

Korda, 25, has held the top spot multiple times previously, including as recently as the week of May 15. She inched past Ko Jin-young of South Korea, who last month set the record for the most career weeks at No. 1 – a record that now stands at 163.

Ko tied for 20th in France, three shots behind Korda, who was coming off a win in the Aramco Team Series London event on the Ladies European Tour. It has been a solid turnaround for Korda, who had missed a pair of cuts and tied for 64th in her previous three starts while also missing a month to recover from an ailing back.

Also making a move this week was rookie star Rose Zhang, who climbed three spots to a career-best 32nd in the Rolex Rankings after also tying for ninth at the Evian Championship. In her first five starts as an LPGA Tour member, including three majors, Zhang has a win and three other top-10 finishes to offset a missed cut at the Dana Open.

Korda also leads the United States Solheim Cup standings, having secured an automatic spot along with Lilia Vu and Allisen Corpuz. Zhang sits 17th in the standings, but is eligible for the team based on her win at the Mizuho Americas Open and is considered a very strong candidate to be selected by captain Stacy Lewis if she does not earn an automatic spot. REUTERS