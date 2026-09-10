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Nelly Korda leads US bid to win first away Solheim Cup since 2015

Nelly Korda will tee off brimming with confidence after a season that has seen her clinch two Majors for the first time in her illustrious career.

THE HAGUE – World No. 1 Nelly Korda spearheads a US team hoping to win the Solheim Cup on European soil for the first time in more than a decade from Sept 11.

Standing in their way of a rare away win at the Bernadus course in the Netherlands are a Europe team led by England’s Charley Hull, competing in her eighth Solheim Cup.

Korda will tee off brimming with confidence after a season that has seen her clinch two Majors (US Open and Chevron Championship) for the first time in her illustrious career.

And she brings a fearsome Solheim Cup record to the Netherlands, having dropped only 5.5 points in 16 career matches across her four previous appearances in the competition.

But Korda shrugged off the pressure of being the world’s best player and No. 1 target for the Europeans.

“Honestly, I don’t even think about that,” said the 28-year-old.

“I kind of remain in my bubble and I’m a little bit oblivious to it all. I just want to make it really simple for myself, not to think about too much, and just to go out and play my game.”

The Americans are the current holders of the Solheim Cup after a 15.5-12.5 win in Virginia in 2024 and come into this week’s matches as marginal favourites.

But they have not won outside the US since taking the cup 14.5-13.5 in Germany in 2015.

The US team are captained by Angela Stanford, who said her players were prepared to shine despite the raucous support expected for the home team in the first Solheim Cup ever played on Dutch soil.

“I think they’re very mentally tough. They don’t let things bother them. They let things roll off their back if something doesn’t go the way they planned,” Stanford told reporters before the tournament.

“Along with that, they’re very relaxed. They seem to be gelling and they seem to be on the same page and it’s been a lot of fun.”

‘Every dog has its day’

The European team have been bonding over fiercely competitive games of table tennis and darts, revealed captain Anna Nordqvist who, like her US counterpart, is taking charge for the first time.

Nordqvist’s team contain four rookies, including 22-year-old rising star Lottie Woad, and the Swede said they have been a “breath of fresh air” for the squad.

“As we have seen in the last couple of years, the younger generation come on tour when they’re 20 or 21 and their games are so good,” said the 39-year-old, forever etched in Solheim Cup history as the first player to hit a hole-in-one in 2013.

Europe will be looking to the experience brought by the 30-year-old Hull, who inflicted a rare singles defeat on Korda at the 2024 Solheim Cup.

“It was so much fun. I came out and played pretty well. Every dog has its day, and I also did that day,” said Hull. “But she’s had a pretty incredible season so far this year, and if it came down to singles, it would be a really good match.”

The Solheim Cup follows the same format as the equivalent in the men’s game, the Ryder Cup.

Eight points are up for grabs on Sept 11 and Sept 12 with foursomes followed by fourballs.

The event climaxes on Sept 13 when all 12 players face off in singles clashes that will decide which team takes home the trophy.

The US team are leading in the all-time head-to-head battle, notching 11 wins compared to Europe’s seven, with one draw.

Away victories are notoriously hard to come by, with only five teams in history triumphing on foreign soil. AFP