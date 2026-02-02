Nelly Korda ends drought, wins weather-shortened LPGA Tour opener

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Nelly Korda of the United States with the trophy following the completion of the third round of the Tournament of Champions 2026 at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on Feb 1, 2026.

– What was more shocking than world No. 2 golfer Nelly Korda going winless in 2025 was below-freezing temperatures and nearly single-digit wind chills halting an LPGA Tour tournament in Orlando, Florida.

After a 14-month drought, Korda hoisted a champions’ trophy early on the afternoon of Feb 1 after capturing the Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.

Korda won for the 16th time without leaving the clubhouse or practice range on Feb 1. The tournament was shortened to 54 holes and second-place finisher Amy Yang of South Korea could not make up three shots on two holes to tie Korda.

Yang was one of eight players who took to the course on Feb 1.

Korda carded a stunning eight-under 64 in chilly conditions on Jan 31, but was able to get into the clubhouse before the winds took full affect and caused tournament officials to halt play. She won for the first time since the 2024 Annika in November 2024.

“It feels amazing. I’m just super proud of (caddie) Jason (McDede) and I yesterday for how we fought those conditions,” said Korda.

“For my team. I wouldn’t be here without them. We’re all pieces of a puzzle. I wouldn’t be who I am without them. Just so grateful.”

“And to be able to do it here at Lake Nona, I mean, the conditions were so amazing. We have to thank the superintendent for making this golf course just so world class,” she added.

Korda posted rounds of 68-71-64 and topped Yang (10 under) by three strokes. Canada’s Brooke Henderson carded a six-under 66 on Jan 31 and finished alone in third place at seven under.

Tournament officials hoped to start at 10am on Feb 1 and play 72 holes. But, as Ricki Lasky, the LPGA’s chief business and operations officer, explained, Mother Nature had other ideas.

“What we found was when we got on site and talked to several of the players when they were warming up was that the ground was really hard and it was changing the trajectory of their shots as they were practising,” said Lasky. “The balls were releasing when they weren’t supposed to be so, so we pushed back.

“We really tried to take as much time as we possibly could to get all 72 holes into play. We certainly did everything we could. We worked with the grounds crew, which again was impeccable. We had to make the really hard decision to call it at 54.”

Yang, who resides in Orlando, was disappointed, but understood the bizarre circumstances.

“I wish I played final round, you know, give myself a little chance,” said Yang. “But it was playing very cold out there. I got here early warming up for 10am resume, and the greens weren’t playable... so, yeah, I could understand that we couldn’t compete for the fourth round.”

Korda plans to remain at home as many LPGA players head for the six-week Asian swing, the second stop of which is the Feb 26-March 1 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

“The first tournament of the season is always tough. You’re working on stuff and you kind of test it out, but at the end of the day like you’re going in for that trophy,” said Korda. “Mentally you’re here 100 per cent, and you kind of have to let go of all the technique that you worked on and you have to just commit.”

Also on Feb 1, Justin Rose won his 13th career PGA Tour title, setting a 72-hole tournament record of 23-under 265 to capture the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines by seven strokes.

The 45-year-old Englishman became the oldest winner of the event , which dates to 1952, by firing a two-under 70 in the final round to complete a blowout romp.

American Pierceson Coody (65), South Korean Kim Si-woo (69) and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune (69) were joint-second on 272. REUTERS