Nelly Korda (back) pain-free and ‘all good’ for Women’s PGA Championship

NEW YORK – Nelly Korda is back, pain-free, “hungry” and raring to go at this week’s Women’s PGA Championship after more than a month away from competitive golf to deal with an ailing back.

The world No. 2 is searching for her second Major title, having last played at the Cognizant Founders Cup in mid-May and missed the cut. She pulled out of her next scheduled start, citing back pain.

Speaking on Tuesday at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, Korda was asked if there was any lingering pain and said she was “all good”. Later, she was asked a follow-up question about the thick rough posing a problem for her back.

“I honestly wouldn’t be playing if I wasn’t 100 per cent,” the American said.

“I’m very excited. It’s going to be a pretty interesting test this week. It’s an amazing golf course and your game has to be good and on all cylinders.”

Korda has not won on the LPGA Tour since retaining her Pelican Women’s Championship title in November. Before the Founders Cup, she started the season seven-for-seven in made cuts with six top-six finishes.

The 24-year-old, whose sister Jessica Korda also plays on tour and whose brother Sebastian Korda is No. 32 in tennis’ ATP rankings, is no stranger to the physical and mental toll of sport.

“I’ve played (golf) since I started walking, so I’ve dealt with injuries,” the reigning Olympic champion said.

“I think coming from a family that has played sports throughout their entire life, it just comes with it. You look at so many athletes, they all go through something.

“I can only speak on – let’s say tennis, where you see (Rafael) Nadal, who battled with so many injuries throughout his entire career. It’s something you constantly learn from.”

Korda’s back pain likely does not compare to what she endured in 2022. In March of that year she announced she had a blood clot in her arm and would miss time. She eventually returned at the US Women’s Open the following June.

“I feel like every single time I’ve kind of taken a break, it’s been for something else,” she said.

“Last year was the blood clot at the beginning of the year, and this time it was just my lower back that I just wanted to make sure it didn’t turn into something worse.

“But yeah, it’s sometimes nice to reset after playing. I think it also makes you appreciate playing out here, travelling and getting to do what you love when it’s kind of taken away from you and you have to take a forced break.”