NBA star Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one at celebrity golf event

LOS ANGELES - NBA superstar Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one on Saturday, in the second round of a celebrity golf tournament and ran to the green in celebration of the feat.

Curry, a four-time NBA champion guard for the Golden State Warriors, is known as an avid golfer, having even played in a 2017 developmental tour event.

The two-time NBA scoring champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player made his ace at the par-3 seventh hole at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South course in Stateline, Nevada.

Curry’s tee shot took one bounce and went into the hole, prompting a cheer from the crowd.

Curry began running to the green, taking off his cap and waving a “No. 1“ right finger into the air.

He raised both arms, threw the glove off his left hand to the fans and leaped into the air as he reached the green.

After that, he smacked the flagstick with his left hand, ran around the entire green and finally fell back onto the ground under the shade of a tree with a huge smile on his face.

“That was 140 yards and not 94 feet,” Curry said, comparing the length of the hole to that of an NBA court.

“But wow. Wow. I’ll be out of breath for the rest of the day – for a good reason, though.”