NBA: Spieth beats Cantlay in playoff to win PGA Tour's Heritage title

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay with a par on the first playoff hole to win the RBC Heritage title on Sunday (April 17) after a final-round shootout.

Spieth pitched from a bunker to within inches of the hole at the par-four 18th and tapped in for par while reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay blasted from the same bunker to 25 feet past the cup and could not make the long comeback putt to extend the playoff.

"I felt in a good place. Just needed to give myself a chance," Spieth said. "It feels amazing."

Cantlay could only rue the wind after his nine-iron shot from the fairway followed Spieth's ball into the bunker and got plugged.

"It caught a different wind than what I was expecting," Cantlay said. "The wind was supposed to be off the right. I must have caught a little burst.

"Obviously with it plugged like that, it was darn near impossible to get it close."

The Americans each finished 72 holes on 13-under 271 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

World No. 20 Spieth fired a five-under 66, matching his best final round this year, and sixth-ranked Cantlay shot 68.

Sharing third on 272 after a shootout in which many of them shared the lead were Ireland's Shane Lowry (69), Australian Cam Davis (63), Austrian Sepp Straka (68) and Americans J.T. Poston (64), Cameron Young (66), Matt Kuchar (68) and Harold Varner (70).

Spieth won the 2015 Masters and US Open and the 2017 British Open and can complete a career Grand Slam by winning next month's PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

It was the 16th worldwide victory for Spieth and his 13th PGA Tour triumph, his first since last April's Texas Open in his home state.

It marked back-to-back Easter Sunday wins for Spieth, who was happy to learn Easter in 2023 is on the final day of the Masters.

"That's good vibes," said Spieth, whose missed cut last week at Augusta National inspired extra effort at the Heritage.

"Last week was really a killer for me. My favourite tournament in the world and not getting to play the weekend," Spieth said. "So I tried to come in here and work a little extra hard this week."