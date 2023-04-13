Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Frida Kinhult share lead at LPGA Lotte Championship

LOS ANGELES – Thai rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Sweden’s Frida Kinhult opened up a two-shot lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Wednesday.

Natthakritta, who only turned professional in November, fired a bogey-free six-under 66 to join Kinhult at the top of the leaderboard.

After teeing off on the 10th, the 20-year-old conjured a stunning eagle on the par-five fifth hole after the turn and had a chip-in birdie on her last hole to vault up the leaderboard.

She said: “I had to play a lot of knock-down shots so the wind would not affect my ball movement. I feel great about my round and hope next three days I will play the same as today.”

It was another dazzling performance from the Thai youngster, who came within a whisker of winning on her Tour debut at the LPGA Thailand in February, only to end up losing by one stroke.

Kinhult was similarly impressive with her 66 in blustery conditions, reeling off seven birdies to move to seven under before a bogey at the last left her sharing the lead at Hoakalei Country Club, west of Honolulu.

“I guess the windy conditions are similar to what I grew up with, and I spent winters in Spain growing up, and winter in Spain gets pretty windy, too,” Kinhult said.

“Just tried to stay patient out there shot by shot for real in this wind... super happy with the start and pumped for the rest of the week.”

Four players are lurking two shots behind the leaders, with the American Bailey Tardy, Nasa Hataoka of Japan and South Koreans Sung Yu-jin and Kim Hyo-joo tied on 68.

Defending champoin Kim said: “The putter worked really well and that led to a low score. Swings were good. I actually made a lot of mistakes, but I had the thought that I should make more birdies to cover for that.”

Brooke Henderson, at No. 7 is the highest-ranked player in the field, opened with a 71. The Canadian is the only multiple winner in tournament history, taking the 2018 and 2019 titles at Ko Olina.

The Chevron Championship, the first women’s Major of the year, takes place next week in Houston. AFP