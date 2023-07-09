Nasa Hataoka holds one-shot lead at US Women’s Open

CALIFORNIA – After a heartbreaking finish in the US Women’s Open two years ago, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka will rely on some familiarity as she takes another shot at raising a Major trophy near the California coast.

Hataoka shot a six-under 66 on Saturday to power through tough scoring conditions at Pebble Beach (California) Golf Links and take a one-shot lead over Allisen Corpuz through three rounds of the US Women’s Open.

Hataoka is at seven-under 209 to earn her way into the final group for Sunday’s final round at the first US Women’s Open played at the famed course along the Pacific Ocean.

In 2021, the event was played at Olympic Club in San Francisco, with Hataoka falling just short in a three-hole play-off to Yuka Saso. It was her second runner-up finish in a Major, after she tied for second in the 2018 Women’s PGA Championship.

“I think the quality of the green and the grass quality is similar (to Olympic Club), and there are quite a bit of uphill areas as well as a great deal of bounce here,” Hataoka said, about how her 2021 experience will help Sunday.

“I am hoping that I can keep in mind while I’m playing tomorrow everything that I’ve learned through my putting practice and to be able to be victorious over the next 18 holes.”

Hataoka had the best round of the day that included sunny but windy conditions, with nobody else in the field better than two-under for the third round. Only 11 players were under par in the third round.

“It was a bit windier, however, the temperatures were higher, thank goodness, so I think my body participated with the higher temperatures, and I was able to manage all my goals,” Hataoka said.

Corpuz shot a one-under 71 on Saturday after she lipped out a birdie putt at No. 17 and had a bogey at 18 when she had to chip out of a fairway bunker because of a half-buried lie.

South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo (73 on Saturday) and second-round leader Bailey Tardy (75) were tied for third place at four-under. Tardy had a two-shot lead heading into Saturday’s play before struggling off the tee early in the round.

“(I’m) disappointed in some of my shots today, but overall... I’m still in contention,” Tardy said.

“I was leading the US Open after two days. I think there was a little bit of nerves involved today. But yeah, just going to go out and enjoy tomorrow and see what happens.”

Corpuz was two under through 10 holes but bogeys at Nos. 11 and 18 slowed her round. The Hawaii native twice moved into sole possession of the lead, once after a par putt at No. 8 and again after a birdie at No. 14.

“It means a ton, just really special to be in the final pairing,” Corpuz said. “I’m really excited and looking forward to it.”

She is seeking her first LPGA triumph, having shared a Major lead at the Chevron Championship before settling for fourth.

“It showed me that I do belong out here, that I’m definitely good enough to compete,” Corpuz said. “Just try and be a little more comfortable and let my game show itself.” REUTERS, AFP