Na's title defence opens with near-perfect round

LOS ANGELES • Defending champion Kevin Na failed in his bid to break 60 in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday, but he still ended the day with a one-shot lead.

The American fired a nine-under 61 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu to sit one stroke ahead of compatriots Jim Furyk, who had a hole-in-one, and Russell Henley.

Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire, Michael Thompson, China's Li Haotong and Irishman Seamus Power were tied for fourth at 63.

Na was at eight under through 12 holes, but he then parred five holes in a row before closing with a birdie.

"I played unbelievably well," he said. "I did everything well today and my iron play was amazing. My distance control has been great.

"I had a chance for a 59. I gave it all I could. I'm a little disappointed my putts didn't fall, some of the good putts that I hit didn't fall. But it's still a good round."

Furyk went on a spectacular run late in his round, making birdies at Nos. 14, 15 and 16 and logging an ace on the par-three 17th hole.

"I thought I was in between clubs but (caddie Michael Cowan) assured me it was a six-iron for me, it was the right club and I had it teed up a little bit trying to get the ball in the air and hit down on it," said the 51-year-old.

"Caught it just a smidge high in the face... I wasn't quite sure I caught enough of it to cover it. And carried on the green probably two or three yards and landed in a perfect spot and then released towards the pin."

Furyk, who now plays primarily on the Champions Tour, had not recorded a hole-in-one since the 2011 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

"Just because I'm getting close to 52, I didn't come over here to pack it in and have a vacation," he said.

"I want to play well."

REUTERS