MST Golf S'pore opens largest store here as game enjoys a boom in post-pandemic world

SINGAPORE - Even as the global economy took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, golf has enjoyed a boom globally, with many courses enjoying a surge in traffic in Singapore as well.

MST Golf Singapore experienced a 95 per cent revenue growth from 2020 to 2021, which convinced the golf retailer and service provider to launch the biggest golf store here on May 27.

The MST Golf Super Store at City Square Mall spans over 16,000 square feet - more than double its Suntec outlet's 7,000 square feet - and features 66 brands of equipment, apparel and accessories.

MST Golf chief executive Ng Yap said: "It's like a candy store for golfers. The leading brands are allocated prominent spaces for easy browsing and a shop-in-shop brand experience.

"We are truly proud of the new MST Golf Super Store at city Square Mall as it epitomises our mission to provide a complete golf experience for our customers. It's much, much more than just retail. We want golfers to learn, play, and enjoy their golfing journey with MST Golf."

The new flagship store, which cost $3 million to renovate and stockpile, is also home to The Golf Lab SEA Performance Centre, which is equipped with seven technical bays, as well as the latest swing analysis technologies to provide comprehensive learning and club optimisation programmes.

Ng shared that the City Square outlet will primarily focus on Singapore-based clients while the Suntec store will continue to serve the international crowd more.

He added: "While we want to bring golf to the masses, we also want to cater to non-golfers with the various apparel brands for business and leisure."

MST Golf Singapore chairman Loh Ah Joo is confident that the outlet will be "a huge draw for golfers and will bring a new consumer demographic to the mall".

Currently, MST Golf has 33 stores in Malaysia and seven in Singapore, and intends to expand to other parts of South-east Asia.

Ng said: "We are fortunate golf actually grew during this pandemic as it is an outdoor sport which can be played alone or in small groups. In fact, most if not all the golf brands did well.

"With international borders opening up, we expect sales to increase, especially with many new golfers picking up the game."