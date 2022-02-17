Morikawa 'happy' to stay with PGA Tour

LOS ANGELES • World No. 2 Collin Morikawa said on Tuesday he will remain on the PGA Tour after listening to overtures from the Saudi-backed Super Golf League (SGL), saying the Tour is "where I belong".

The two-time Major champion made the remarks ahead of today's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

"As it goes to the Saudi stuff, I'm all for the PGA Tour," he said.

"I've thought about playing against Tiger, beating his records, whatever, something that might not even be breakable, but I've never had another thought of what's out there, right? I've never thought about anything else, it's always been the PGA Tour."

This week will mark the fourth PGA Tour event Morikawa has played this season, having played some events on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour).

"Right now, you look at the best players that I see and they're all sticking with the PGA Tour and that's where I kind of stay and where I belong. I'm very happy to be here," the American added.

The SGL has been actively recruiting from the two main tours, trying to lure away the world's top stars with offers ranging up to a reported US$150 million (S$188 million) to jump tours. Golf Digest reported that 17 unnamed players have already signed on.

Morikawa also did not completely shut down the idea of switching tours, implying he did not have enough answers to questions he had during talks. For example, he was asked on Tuesday if he had received a huge money offer from the SGL, being fronted by former golfer Greg Norman.

"We had conversations," he said. "I wanted to find out more details. So yeah, there was money... I'm 25, I've got a great life, I've got a great career so far. I'm enjoying it.

"The only way I can start thinking about other tours, other leagues... I need concrete evidence. I need to be able to see a sheet in front of me and know what's out there, right?

"As of now, I don't know what's out there. All I've heard are rumours, that's hard to do, right?"

Morikawa is coming off a victory at last year's Open Championship. He also won the 2020 PGA Championship and has five PGA Tour titles with career earnings in excess of US$15.6 million.

The Asian Tour earlier this month announced the addition of a 10-event series of Saudi-backed tournaments in Britain and the Middle East. Norman said dates would be coming soon to the US, too.

REUTERS