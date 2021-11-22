Morikawa 1st American to win Race to Dubai

DUBAI • Collin Morikawa became the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai title after a late surge - five birdies in his last seven holes - took him to victory in the DP World Tour Championship yesterday as overnight leader Rory McIlroy faltered at the Jumeirah Golf Estates course.

It capped a stunning season for the 24-year-old, having secured his second Major at the British Open and the WGC-Workday Championship in February.

The world No. 2 finished with a flawless six-under 66 to finish on 17-under 271 for a three-shot triumph. Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick (66) of England and Swede Alexander Bjork (70) were tied for second on 274.

Former world No. 1 McIlroy held a one-shot lead going into the final day and looked set to become the first three-time winner of the European Tour's season-ender but the Northern Irishman made bogeys on the 15th, 16th and 18th holes to close with a 74. He finished on 276, five shots behind Morikawa.

"It's very special and an honour," Morikawa said. "To be the first American to do that (win the money list), to put my name against many greats, hall of famers, it's special.

"To have this chance and close it out with a win here, what a great way to finish that."

He added: "I just kept telling myself to focus. I was excited for this moment, I've been telling everyone that the nerves are there but I'm excited.

"I channelled that energy into excitement and wanted to keep hitting good shot after good shot. Putts started dropping and that's always fun."

He admitted after his round he had been keeping track of Fitzpatrick's charge up the leaderboard as the Englishman, 27, surged into contention with six birdies in his first 10 holes.

He briefly took the outright lead after a birdie on the 15th hole but back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes ended his unlikely charge.

Morikawa, decked in all black, was nerveless down the stretch and only allowed his emotions to get the better of him during his winner's speech.

"I lost my grandfather earlier this year, and recently my girlfriend and I were thinking about him," he said. "We're just so lucky to be with the people we have around us.

"That's about it, just say thank you and enjoy the time you're with people because you don't know how much time you will have."

