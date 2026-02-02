‘More comfortable, confident’ Shannon Tan for HSBC Women’s World C’ship

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Shannon Tan recorded the best performance by a Singaporean golfer at the 2025 edition of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

SINGAPORE – After a memorable maiden appearance at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in 2025, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan is looking forward to the chance to compete on home soil again.

For the second year in a row, the world No. 103 will tee off at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course, after organisers announced on Feb 2 that the 21-year-old has been handed an invitation to play at the Feb 26-March 1 event.

At the 2025 edition, Tan finished tied-34th with an even-par 288, the best performance by a Singaporean golfer at the LPGA tournament.

The 72-strong field in 2026 include nine of the world’s top 10 players, with Thailand’s world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul and defending champion Lydia Ko among the title contenders.

Tan said: “I feel like I learnt so much playing at last year’s event, from practising and competing alongside so many of the world’s best players to playing in front of my home fans in such a major event.

“I definitely think I will feel more comfortable and confident when I stand on the first tee this year, even alongside so many great players that I have grown up admiring. Whatever happens, I will relish every second of this amazing experience.”

Her creditable performance at the HSBC event was part of a standout season, where she became the first Singaporean to win the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit.

En route to clinching the prestigious accolade, Tan won two titles and had six other top-10 finishes on the circuit.

She also made the cut in both Majors she featured in – the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open – and joined a handful of local athletes to cross the $1 million mark in career earnings.

Competing alongside Tan at the US$3 million (S$3.82 million) tournament is compatriot Chen Xingtong, who earned her ticket to the event after winning the national qualifier in January for the third straight time.

At the qualifying event at Sentosa Golf Club, the 17-year-old shot a five-under total 139 to finish 15 strokes ahead of second-placed Amelie Ng (154) and Aamiya Koul and Amanda Tan (156), who tied for third.

“I take a lot of confidence from managing to win my spot in the field again,” said the teenager, who was part of the women’s team who clinched silver at the 2025 Thailand SEA Games .

“Each day I get to stand among the world’s best players and compete on the same stage as them. I believe it will take me closer to my dream of being a professional golfer.

“My aim this year will be to learn from every moment, enjoy every second and hopefully improve on my finish of last year. I can’t wait.”

The upcoming tournament is the third event of the LPGA Tour’s 2026 season, which began with the Tournament of Champions from Jan 29 to Feb 1.

It was won by American world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who will not be taking part in the Feb 19-22 Honda LPGA Thailand and Singapore events.

HSBC Singapore chief executive Wong Kee Joo said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see Singaporean golf making its mark on the world stage, especially with two of our own talent competing in the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

“Their achievements show just how much skill and passion is being developed right here in Singapore...

“We can’t wait to welcome fans from all over the globe to Sentosa Golf Club next month and celebrate another unforgettable chapter of ‘Asia’s Major’ together.”