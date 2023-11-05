Mone Inami wins LPGA Japan Classic after Nasa Hataoka collapse

OMITAMA – Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mone Inami won the Japan Classic – her first LPGA title – on Sunday after overnight co-leader Nasa Hataoka fell apart in the final round.

Inami, who beat New Zealand’s Lydia Ko in a play-off to finish second behind American Nelly Korda at the Tokyo Games two years ago, began the day one shot behind Japanese compatriots Hataoka and Shiho Kuwaki.

Inami steadily worked her way into the lead at the Taiheiyo Club’s Minori Course, around 100 kilometres northeast of Tokyo, hitting four birdies and a bogey in a three-under-par round of 69.

However, Hataoka plummeted out of contention, managing just one birdie alongside a bogey and a double-bogey to card a 74 and finish four shots off the pace. Inami finished on 22-under 266, a stroke ahead of Kuwaki and South Korea’s Bae Seon-woo, who shot a 67.

“I always aim to win at least one time per year. However, I have struggled this year. I had a good start this year. However, from the middle of the season I am struggling not only with my golf but also with my body condition. It made me unable to play well,” said Inami.

“Also, I did not feel comfortable with my swing all year long and changed my swing four times. But, I had a good feeling with my swing this week, it worked well and I won this tournament.”

Inami, who has 12 wins on Japan’s JLPGA Tour, recorded her first LPGA victory on her fifth start on the elite circuit, and is now eligible to take up LPGA Tour membership for the remainder of this season and the whole of 2024.

“I am very happy to get an option that I can play not only on the Japan tour but also on the US tour now. I will discuss with my team to make a final decision whether we will take this option or not,” said the 24-year-old Japanese.

Ten of the world’s top 30 players were competing as the LPGA finished its four-event Asian swing with a tournament co-sanctioned with the JLPGA.

Several players made a final-round push, including South Korean veteran Shin Ji-yai, who carded a 65 that included six birdies and one eagle to one bogey. Shin finished two shots off the lead alongside China’s Lin Xiyu, who looked to have fallen out of contention after a strong start earlier in the week.

Lin, who was looking for her first career win after two runner-up finishes in 2023, hit six birdies and one bogey in a round of 67.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland also made a furious late challenge, hitting seven birdies in a bogey-free 65 to finish just three shots off the lead and in sixth.

Dryburgh finished on 19-under alongside Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura, who finished third behind France’s Celine Boutier and compatriot Atthaya Thitikul at last week’s Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur. AFP