Mixed day for Tiger Woods, as Scottie Scheffler builds three-shot Hero World Challenge lead

MIAMI – A “pleasantly surprised” Tiger Woods continued his comeback at the Hero World Challenge on Dec 2 with a one-under 71, as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler fired two eagles in his 65 to build a three-shot lead.

Woods, playing his first tournament since ankle surgery in April that followed his withdrawal from the Masters, shook off a bogey-bogey start to finish at even par, 16 strokes behind Scheffler and tied for 16th in the 20-player event he hosts at the Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

The 15-time Major winner said he had been surprised and pleased at how his body has held up, which was more of a concern than the state of his game.

“I still have game,” he said. “It’s whether or not the body can do it.”

Woods, who turns 48 on Dec 30, had ankle surgery in April on the same leg that was severely injured in a 2021 car crash. While his leg pain is gone, he said he still contends with chronic back pain.

In the third round, he started 10 off the pace and got off to an inauspicious start with bogeys at the first and second.

He clawed back with birdies at the third, sixth, eighth and ninth before two bogeys and a birdie coming in. That included a seven-foot par putt miss at the 18th.

“It could have been a little better than the score indicates,” Woods added. “I think I could have shot something in the high 60s. I think it was cleaner than it was yesterday.”

Most importantly, he said, he was “very excited” at how he has responded physically to the pace of competition.

“To be able to knock off some of the rust as I have this week, showed myself that I can recover each and every day,” he said. “I’m very excited how the week’s turned out.”

Scheffler started the day tied for the lead with Jordan Spieth and seized control with a 15-foot eagle at the third.

He added four birdies before he rolled in a 14-foot eagle at 15th to push his lead to four strokes over England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, who also signed for a 65.

A bogey at 18th cut that by one, giving him a 16-under total of 200.

“I played really well today, really solid the whole day,” said Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion who has finished runner-up in this event the past two years.

“(It’s) nice to see some putts go in. These greens can be tough to putt at times, but I’m rolling it good.”

Justin Thomas was alone in third after a four-under 68 for 205, while Spieth finished with four birdies and three bogeys in his 71 for 206. AFP, REUTERS