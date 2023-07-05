Minjee Lee doesn’t want golf to be easy as she prepares to defend her US Women’s Open title

SAN FRANCISCO – Minjee Lee won her first Major at the 2021 Evian Championship and followed it less than a year later with a record-setting win at the 2022 US Women’s Open. Now ranked sixth in the world after reaching No. 2 last summer, Lee, a 27-year-old Australian, will have to conquer Pebble Beach Golf Links – the renowned course on the California coast – if she is to defend her Open title. The tournament begins from Thursday.

Q: You haven’t missed a cut at a Major.

A: I didn’t even know.

Q: How much of that represents a progression of your athletic talent versus your mindset?

A: You’re always trying to get a little bit better each day. So for me, for my progression and not having missed a cut over that period of time, I feel like I’ve put in a lot of hours and effort into my game and improving each day. It just shows my consistency over X amount of time.

Q: How did winning the Evian Championship in 2021 shape the subsequent years?

A: It was a bit of a relief because there was a lot of talk: “When is she going to win her first major?” I heard a lot of things, but they were never to my face. They were always in passing or social media or a lot of things here and there. I knew I had it in me, but to actually get a win in a major is really, really hard.

Q: And as you learned last year at Evian, defending a championship is hard to do.

A: Oh, yeah. It’s really hard.

Q: Going into Pebble Beach, how do you approach trying to defend a Major?

A: The hardest thing is to do your normal thing. Usually when you’re defending, you’re pulled in a lot of different directions: media, your practice rounds; you put in a lot of work because it’s a new venue and you have to do all of your prep starting from scratch.

It’s not like Evian, where I already knew the golf course and had played it for years. [This year], it will be a little bit different. The US Open has always meant a lot to me, and to be able to win it was a dream come true for me. I don’t know how it will feel driving in there as a defending champion.

Q: The wind will be a factor at Pebble Beach. You grew up in Australia and dealt with the wind. You live in Texas and deal with the wind. Does it feel like an advantage this year?

A: I like playing in the wind; I like a tough test of golf. I just feel like you can really use your creativity when it’s windy. Low shots are key, but it’s not always just the low shots. Are you going to use the wind? Are you going to fight the wind? It’s just a lot of different ways that you can play in the wind. I find it more fun when it’s harder, and because it really separates who is a good ball-striker and who isn’t as good, it really separates the field.

Q: There are not many better iron players on the planet. Do you find yourself still emphasising irons when you practice and prepare, or can you afford to spend more time on other things?

A: I never really felt like I was better in that aspect until I saw the stat. Yeah, sure, my stats were better than the men, but I never really specifically worked on my irons; like, I always worked on my technique or how I move a certain way for a certain shot. But last year, it just happened to be better than any other year, and I’m not sure what really changed. It just kind of happened. You just work on something for so long, and then at one point, it just clicks. I probably don’t work on my swing as much right now; I’m working on other parts of my game, but only because those other areas are where I’d benefit the most.

Q: You’ve said you don’t pay attention to stats, but you set the Open scoring record last year, earning the highest payout in history (US$1.8 million) for women’s golf. Do you think about those kinds of superlatives?

A: I feel like I don’t – not as much as I should. I probably should look at it and think, “Oh, you did really well,” and then compliment myself. I just do my work, and when I’m away from the golf course, I don’t think about golf.

Q: There’s a moment in the Netflix documentary series “Full Swing” when Brooks Koepka talks about how golf is a game where, when things are going well, you think you’re never going to lose it, and when it’s not going well, you think you’ll never find your way back. This year hasn’t been a glide path for you. Where are you on that continuum?

A: I had an offseason, like I always would in that period of time, and then played Asia and didn’t have that good of results. I was like, I’m just going to take a few weeks more at home, and I missed three events, and that happened to be six weeks.

Time went so quickly, and I was like, I’ve spent eight years going full-throttle, I’m allowed to take that time for myself. So I did, and I feel good. I feel quite refreshed. First week was Chevron – a Major coming back for the first week – and I’m slowly working back into playing rhythms.

Q: You changed caddies recently. How has it affected you on the course?

A: I’ve actually learned a lot about myself. When you’re younger, you rely a lot on your caddie, and I think I did that for quite a long time, just because I was young and didn’t know what I wanted as much. Now I know myself a bit better, and I’ve matured a lot more.

It just feels like I know what I want in a caddie and all that I need from my caddie. I don’t need the reassurance; I know what I’m doing. I just need somebody who knows me well, who is going to be a good companion out on the golf course. We spend so much time with them on the golf course, it’s like, if you don’t like that person, it’s just not going to work.

Q: This is the first US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, somewhere that looms large in golf’s imagination. What’s the bigger milestone for women’s golf: that the Open is being played at Pebble Beach, or that last year’s British Open was at Muirfield, where women couldn’t even be members until 2017?

A: I’m a little bit mixed in that aspect. I’m really happy and grateful that we were able to play at Muirfield and have access to the golf course, and being at Pebble for the first time. I know that a lot of work goes into having those championships there. It’s not easy – nothing is easy, right? – but I am a little bit bittersweet that it took this much time to get the women on these golf courses. I’m very appreciative of the tours and the U.S. Golf Association and all of our sponsors for really pushing the women’s game and the LPGA to go to all of these great venues now, and I know it’s only going to get better.

But I feel like it was a long time coming.