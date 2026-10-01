Mickelson sought treatment at addiction center, TMZ reports

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FILE PHOTO: Golf - The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational - Centurion Club, St Albans, Britain - June 8, 2022 Phil Mickelson of the U.S. during a press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

Sept 30 - LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson checked himself into an addiction treatment center due to "family trauma and addiction", TMZ reported on Wednesday.

The outlet said that Mickelson had already checked out of the facility, citing a statement from one of his representatives.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Mickelson's team for comment.

The American six-times major winner said in April that he was taking an extended break from competitive golf, citing a personal health matter. He had played just one event for the LIV Golf circuit this year.

He later withdrew from the PGA Championship citing a family health reasons. REUTERS