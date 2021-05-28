Mickelson knows he needs more for Ryder spot

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson says his historic PGA Championship triumph is not enough to earn a Ryder Cup berth, and he will need to do more to warrant selection for the United States team to take on Europe in September.

"If I'm the captain, I'm not going to want a guy that plays well one week in an entire year," the 50-year-old said on Wednesday as he prepared to tee it up on the US PGA Tour in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

"And so just because I played really well last week and won a big championship, that does not warrant a spot on the team.

"But I know at least I have an opportunity over the course of the next three months to play at a high level and maybe be in a position to add something to the team."

Mickelson has been on every US Ryder Cup squad since making his debut in the team tournament in 1995. The top six players after the BMW Championship in August automatically qualify, and captain Steve Stricker will pick six more.

Last Sunday, he became the oldest man to win a Major championship with his triumph at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

He captured his sixth career Major and was hailed as an inspiration by a bevy of young golfers as well as those of more mature years.

"There's no reason why people can't be their best at an older age," Mickelson said. "After many years of doing something, you have a lot of experience and knowledge.

"It might take a little bit more work like you might have to work a bit harder for me physically or you might have to be more disciplined off the golf course or practise more especially, all these things.

"But there's no reason why we can't be our best later on in life."

The American, meanwhile, will partner fellow sporting veteran Tom Brady in a celebrity golf match against Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July, it was announced on Wednesday.

Mickelson will once again pair up with National Football League icon - the oldest player to win a Super Bowl - in the July 6 match in Montana.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady and Mickelson teamed up last year in a charity match for Covid-19 relief, losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. Woods and Mickelson faced off in 2018 in a made-for-television duel that saw Mickelson win the US$9 million (S$11.9 million) purse.

July's match, which will raise money for multiple charities, will take place at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Moonlight Basin course in Big Sky, Montana under a modified alternate shot matchplay format.

