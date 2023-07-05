Michelle Wie West set for career finale: 'I feel incredibly blessed'

CALIFORNIA – Michelle Wie West already has left a lasting legacy on the sport of golf. This week, as she prepares for her final event – the US Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California – she reflected on her career in the spotlight.

“I think that one word comes to mind: Bold,” she said Tuesday. “Made a lot of bold choices in my career, and I’m proud of it. I’m proud of being fearless at times and just doing what felt right.

“I hope that I inspire a lot of other girls to make bold and fearless decisions and choices in their careers, as well.”

Wie West played at Stanford and later won her first LPGA event in 2009 at age 20, but the expected superstardom never came.

She captured her first and only Major at the US Women’s Open in 2014, a feat celebrated with fellow champions on Monday night.

At the gathering, Wie West gained a deepened appreciation for those who forged a path to the success enjoyed by today’s women’s golf pros.

Said Wie West: “Every time you have interactions with the older generation, you just realise that we all have a job because of them because they were our founders, because of the women that came before us, because of all the hard work and things that they did to make the Tour better.

“It’s a big reason why our purse is now US$2 million ($2.7 million) this year, and it’s incredible to hear their stories.”