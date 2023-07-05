Michelle Wie West set for career finale: 'I feel incredibly blessed'

CALIFORNIA – Michelle Wie West already has left a lasting legacy on the sport of golf. This week, as she prepares for her final event – the US Women’s Open in Pebble Beach, California – she reflected on her career in the spotlight.
“I think that one word comes to mind: Bold,” she said Tuesday. “Made a lot of bold choices in my career, and I’m proud of it. I’m proud of being fearless at times and just doing what felt right.
“I hope that I inspire a lot of other girls to make bold and fearless decisions and choices in their careers, as well.”
Wie West played at Stanford and later won her first LPGA event in 2009 at age 20, but the expected superstardom never came.
She captured her first and only Major at the US Women’s Open in 2014, a feat celebrated with fellow champions on Monday night.
At the gathering, Wie West gained a deepened appreciation for those who forged a path to the success enjoyed by today’s women’s golf pros.
Said Wie West: “Every time you have interactions with the older generation, you just realise that we all have a job because of them because they were our founders, because of the women that came before us, because of all the hard work and things that they did to make the Tour better.
“It’s a big reason why our purse is now US$2 million ($2.7 million) this year, and it’s incredible to hear their stories.”
As for day-to-day life in the present, Wie West cited her “competitive drive” as one of the more difficult traits to channel.
“When you’re a professional athlete, the highs are so high, and the lows are so low,” she said. “Honestly, for the past year, I haven’t felt that highs of high, but I also haven’t felt the lows of low.”
Now 33, the iconic golfer is married to the son of an icon. Jonnie West, son of Jerry (believed to be the model for the league’s logo), and Wie West exchanged vows in August 2019 and have a daughter, Makenna.
“It’s strange,” Wie West says of her life now. “You go out there and you eat three meals, you take care of your daughter, and at night you watch Netflix.”
She told Golf Channel on Tuesday that being a mother has been her biggest achievement to date, but her reach extends far beyond her immediate family.
Wie West’s influence on young stars includes a special connection with fellow Stanford standout Rose Zhang, though Wie West defers the credit to Zhang.
“She’s really done it all on her own,” Wie West said. “I really hope that I can be a sounding board for her.
“To all the younger players out here, I’ve told them I’m just a phone call or text away.” REUTERS