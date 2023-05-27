Michael Block misses cut in first start since PGA Championship fairytale

FORT WORTH, Texas - Michael Block missed the cut in his first start since taking the PGA Championship by storm although the physically drained club professional is happy to return home after a whirlwind journey during which he became an overnight sensation.

The 46-year-old Block earned a sponsor’s exemption into this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge after becoming the biggest story at last week’s PGA Championship, but was unable to repeat the magic that earned him a share of 15th place at Oak Hill.

Block carded a four-over-par 74 on Friday, which was a seven-shot improvement on his opening round of the PGA Tour event but still left him in last place when he left Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

After the emotional roller coaster that has been the last week, Block said it was still too soon to exhale.

“I’m not going to let it all out until I get probably in the – when I get to my house and I’m sitting in the backyard – no, I can’t talk about this stuff right now,” he added.

“My black lab Messy, he’s waiting for me. I haven’t seen him in almost two weeks, and I can’t wait to get home and throw the ball with him.”

Block, who is the head professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, was a virtual unknown when he arrived at the PGA Championship but over the span of four days captivated the golfing world with his performance.

Even Block did not have such high expectations and so had a 10am ET flight booked for the morning of the third round last Saturday.

“So to say the least, for me to finish 15th and make the cut and be there on Sunday and for whatever happened is insane because we were all going home Saturday morning, and that didn’t happen obviously,” said Block. “Life changed a little bit since then, and I’ve enjoyed every single moment.”

At Colonial, Block produced some highlights – a near-ace and a brilliant approach shot off a bridge to save par – but mostly struggled, especially off the tee where he is normally accurate, and the physical toll of the past week was evident.

“I think I felt the wrath of the golf gods this week, which I get it. I completely get it, and I don’t blame them for it because they gave me a lot of positive things last week,” said Block.

“I got it. I’m not even surprised by it. I’m not surprised at all by my kicks and whatever else happened, my lies. It is what it is, and I’m moving on.” REUTERS