Meditation helps ageless Lefty stay in Major hunt

KIAWAH ISLAND • Phil Mickelson has five Major championships to his name and an estimated nine-figure net worth, but he is not immune to brain-fade issues as he deals with the vagaries of middle age.

After moving within sight of history by taking a share of the second-round lead with Louis Oosthuizen at the PGA Championship on Friday, the 50-year-old spoke about his tricks for staying mentally sharp.

With meditation to help his focus and a unique hybrid two-wood to shape shots, Mickelson has made himself a threat to win his second PGA Championship title.

He fired a three-under 69 in gusting winds at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course to share the lead with South Africa's Oosthuizen (68) on five-under 139 after 36 holes.

The American left-hander has a chance to become the oldest champion in Major golf history, eclipsing compatriot Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.

"I'm working on it. I'm just making more and more progress by trying to elongate my focus," Mickelson said of his mental game.

"I might try to play 36, 45 holes in a day and try to focus on each shot so that when I go out and play 18, it doesn't feel like it's that much."

Producing a clear focus matters as much as any stroke, Mickelson added.

"I might try to elongate the time that I end up meditating, but I'm trying to use my mind like a muscle and just expand it because as I've gotten older, it has been more difficult for me to maintain a sharp focus, a good visualisation and see the shot," he said.

"Physically I feel like I'm able to perform and hit the shots that I've hit throughout my career. I feel like I can do it every bit as well as I have, but I've got to have that clear picture and focus."

Four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, playing with pain after right knee surgery in March, eagled the par-five seventh and 11th holes but made two bogeys in the last four holes to shoot 71 and stand third on 140.

Hideki Matsuyama showed no signs of a Masters hangover, and was only two strokes from the halfway lead. Despite a bogey at the tough 18th hole, the Japanese carded a 68 to finish tied for fourth at 141.

"I really hit my driver and second shots very well today, and that gave me a lot of birdie opportunities, which I was able to capitalise on," the 29-year-old said.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 4, Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 1am