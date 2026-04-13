McIlroy, the majestic maverick, Masters himself when it matters

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Right to the end at the 18th hole, where he had to exit a bunker, Rory McIlroy fights the course and himself on his way to victory at the Masters.

Two-shot lead. 18th hole. Sunday.

It’s over, isn’t it at the Masters?

The locker room attendant is probably dusting off last year’s Green Jacket. History book writers have dipped their quills into ink jars, ready to inscribe his name into ancient ledgers.

But wait, where’s the champion?

In the trees on the right, of course. Then the bunker. Just Rory McIlroy doing what he does. Flirting with trouble. Riding bulls. Dancing on a cliff. Going belt-less on a roller coaster.

You can play golf like an accountant if you wish, you know steady, precise, predictable, low-heart rate stuff. He plays it like a high-wire walker taking a stroll in gale winds over the Niagara Falls.

Later, when the day was done, he’d say at the press conference that at the 17th hole he had talked to himself.

“I just need four more good swings.”

He paused.

“I made... one.”

He laughed.

Coming to watch this guy?

You bet, any day. But wait, just bring your blood pressure pills.

McIlroy takes 11 years to win a fifth Major and 12 months to win a sixth. Yawn. It’s what he does. He leads the Masters by a mile, contrives to lose the lead, then wins by a shot. Shrug. Even he says, “Yah, I don’t make it easy”.

Should we say thanks? Yes. Because no one takes us so quickly between exasperation and wonder. No one, sometimes in a single hole, shows us more clearly the fragility and genius of golf. Take the par-four 17th. Nice, easy 144-yard iron from the fairway. But he bounces it off the right of the green.

Jeez Rory.

Par isn’t easy. Par he needs. So he chips it delicately and gorgeously to two feet. If the Sistine Chapel ceiling ever requires a repainting they may want to ask him. Except on the way up the ladder to a masterpiece he may drop the paint bucket.

“It’s hard,” McIlroy says later. Yes, this game is mysterious, malicious, magical, where it’s unlikely you’ll be the same tuned golfer three days in a row, especially not on a course which feels like a maze.

Jim Whittaker, the first American to ascend Everest in 1963, died on April 7. Trying to explain breathing at rarefied altitude to National Geographic, he once said: “Put a pillow on your face, run around the block and try to suck oxygen through that pillow.

“It will give you an idea.”

It’s what the back nine on final day must feel like on Sunday.

This thin air of possible greatness unsettles athletes. Indecision comes, imprecision arrives. Hearts race, hands freeze. The course feels meaner, the yells louder, the prize closer. And no one’s immune. On Sunday in 2020, Tiger Woods made a 10 at the par-three 12th.

And so the fine Russell Henley can’t sink a putt when he needs it. Justin Rose, surely beloved of every fan, chunks a wedge on the 12th and incomprehensibly slides one by on No. 17 from three feet. Cameron Young makes an impressive 19 birdies all week but none on the back nine. Scottie Scheffler plays majestically yet goes 11 holes without a birdie.

Mistakes are inevitable for these are imperfect humans at work and sport at this heightened level is a raw, emotional joust. Mistakes will arrive especially on this course where greens break as easily as McIlroy’s voice will later. But the Northern Irishman never lets his mistakes become too costly on Sunday afternoon, he never gets alarmed, he never allows timidity to own him.

McIlroy can be brittle, but he is also brave. Adventurers usually are. At the par-four 11th his lag putt from 58 feet is still 13 feet short, but he saves par. At the par-three 12th, he hits it to seven feet, closer to the pin than anyone all day. At the par-five 13th he drives it 350 yards (the average is just over 300) but his iron finishes over the green, yet he doesn’t panic.

At the par-five 15th his approach shot is “pretty close to coming back into the water” but he’s somehow safe. At the par-three 16, he hits it through the green into the rough, then putts the ball at right angles to six inches. Everyone has skill but it’s the finding of it, at the precise time, which is the crux of sport.

“Keep going” is what McIlroy says he has learnt. Push on. Hang in there. Hold on to optimism. Tie yourself to hope. Believe in skill. All those easy, impossible things. Yet “keep going” is what he does and after 2025 at least he knows the way home in Augusta.

And so what if at the 18th he finds the trees, and then the sand, and winning teases him and history challenges him, he just wrestles them all to the ground.

He is, as the great poem Invictus noted, “the master of his fate”.

And of the moment again.