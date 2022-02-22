McIlroy slams Mickelson for breakaway remarks

CALIFORNIA • World No. 5 Rory McIlroy dubbed six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson "naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant" for his comments on the Super Golf League (SGL), calling the Saudi-funded breakaway "dead in the water".

The Northern Irishman made the comments after his final round at the Genesis Invitational in California, where he finished joint-10th.

It followed the news that former world No. 1 and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson and world No. 12 Bryson DeChambeau had committed to the United States-based PGA Tour. Both had reportedly been seriously considering offers to join the SGL.

DeChambeau was allegedly offered £100 million (S$183.2 million) to be the face of the breakaway competition, although he has denied the claim.

This comes following similar pledges from the likes of world No. 1 Jon Rahm, second-ranked Collin Morikawa and 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

The SGL project is being spearheaded by former world No. 1 Australian Greg Norman, 67.

Said four-time Major winner McIlroy: "Who's left to go? I mean, there's no one.

"Who else have you got to fill the field? I mean, Greg Norman would have to tee it up to fill the field.

"Seriously, who else is going to do it? I don't think they could get 48 guys."

The 32-year-old, however, saved his most stinging criticism for the world No. 41 Mickelson, who accused the PGA Tour of "obnoxious greed" and called it a "dictatorship" even before an interview appeared where he addressed the Saudi connection directly.

The 51-year-old American had claimed he recruited three other "top players" for the SGL and has 20 players ready to leave for the breakaway body "if the (PGA) Tour doesn't do the right thing".

Mickelson has since described the Saudi regime as "scary" and said he was only using the threat of the SGL as leverage to prise more concessions out of the PGA Tour.

McIlroy, however, was unimpressed.

"I don't want to kick someone while he's down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant," he said of Mickelson's comments.

"A lot of words to describe that interaction he had. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad. I'm sure he's sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here."

World No. 8 Justin Thomas had slammed Mickelson's comments days earlier, saying: "Seems like a bit of a pretty, you know, egotistical statement."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has warned on multiple occasions that any player who defects will be immediately suspended.

Meanwhile, on the course, Joaquin Niemann's gritty even-par 71 was enough to give the 23-year-old Chilean his second PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.

His 19-under 265 total gave him a two-stroke victory over Morikawa (65) and US rookie Cameron Young (70) at the Riviera Country Club.

