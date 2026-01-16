McIlroy says LIV Golf losing steam with no new big names, Koepka's exit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Golf - The 2025 Ryder Cup - Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, United States - September 28, 2025 Team Europe's Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the singles REUTERS/Paul Childs

Jan 16 - LIV Golf is losing steam as it has been unable to attract new major signings to its roster while the return of former world number one Brooks Koepka to the PGA Tour is a huge blow for the Saudi-backed circuit, Rory McIlroy said.

Koepka's return, which comes with a hefty price tag, was facilitated by the PGA Tour's "Returning Member Program" when they opened their doors to golfers who have won a major or The Players Championship since 2022.

"It's not as if they made any huge signings this year, is it?" McIlroy, who leads by one shot at the Dubai Invitational, told Telegraph Sport. "They haven't signed anyone who moves the needle and I don't think they will."

LIV Golf's Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau -- all major winners who qualify for a return to the PGA Tour -- rejected the chance to return.

McIlroy said even a mega-money deal to re-sign DeChambeau, who is contracted through 2026, would not change the picture.

"They could re-sign Bryson for hundreds of millions of dollars. But even if they do, it doesn't change their product, does it?" he added.

"They'll just be paying for the exact same thing. And they've lost Brooks ... He is one of the best players in the world and anything that makes the traditional tours stronger is a good thing in my book."

LIV signed Thomas Detry, who last year became the first Belgian to win on the PGA Tour, while former world number one Dustin Johnson -- who did not meet the criteria for PGA Tour reinstatement -- signed a multi-year extension.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are yet to finalise the framework agreement to unify the sport that was announced in June 2023.

Last month, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said informal conversations are continuing but any hope of ending the sport's longest-running civil war is not on the horizon. REUTERS