Rory McIlroy crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year after Masters victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Besides his Masters win, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy played a key role in Europe’s Ryder Cup ​triumph, and added victories at ⁠the Irish Open and the Players Championship.

LONDON - Rory McIlroy was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Dec 18 after completing the career Grand Slam with a long-awaited Masters ‍triumph.

England ​rugby union standout Ellie Kildunne finished second ‍and Formula One world champion Lando Norris placed third in the public vote.

McIlroy won ​the ​Masters at Augusta National in April, becoming only the sixth man – and first European – to complete the full set of major championships.

The 36-year-old ‍Northern Irishman also played a key role in Europe’s Ryder Cup ​triumph, while adding victories at ⁠the Irish Open in front of his home fans, and the Players Championship.

He won the US Open, The Open and PGA Championship by 2014 but had to wait ​another 11 years to add the Green Jacket.

“2025 has been the year I made ‌my dreams come true,” McIlroy said.

“From ​Augusta to the Ryder Cup and everything in between. It’s the year dreams are made of.”

Kildunne led England to a 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cuptriumph, scoring five tries during the tournament.

The 26-year-old full-back, who plays for Harlequins Women at club level as well as the Red Roses, was ‍named the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in ​2024.

Norris claimed his first Formula One drivers’ championship following dramatic late-season battles, ending ​Max Verstappen’s four-year reign and helping McLaren secure ‌the constructors’ title for their first championship double since 1998. REUTERS