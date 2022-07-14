Mcilroy Chases 'Holy Grail' as rebels collide

LONDON • A record crowd of about 290,000 is expected to descend on Scotland's east coast for this landmark edition of the British Open, the world's oldest golf tournament, which comes to the Old Course for the 30th time.

With fine weather expected to continue for much of the week, it is shaping up to be a fitting way to mark the 150th Open, even if the sport continues to be rocked by the fallout caused by the breakaway LIV Golf Series.

Players who left to join the Saudi-backed circuit were allowed to take part by Open organisers, just as they did at last month's US Open despite both the US PGA Tour and Europe's DP World Tour moving to ban them.

That means players like former Major winners Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will all tee off today.

Rory McIlroy is aiming to end an eight-year wait to add to his four Majors and the Northern Irishman is the bookmakers' favourite.

"I think it's the Holy Grail of our sport," the world No. 2, who has been grouped together with defending champion Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the opening round, said.

"So not a lot of people are going to get that opportunity to achieve that, but that's what winning an Open at St Andrews is."

McIlroy won the 2014 Open at Hoylake but missed the chance to defend his title at St Andrews a year later after injuring his ankle playing football.

"I can't go in here thinking that this might be my time. I just have to go out and play a really good tournament," he added.

There are no shortage of contenders, not least among the large contingent of American stars, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.

"If you're not getting amped up to play in this Open, I'm not sure this is the right sport for you," said Spieth.

Tiger Woods is another who is looking forward to the final Major of the year.

Having won two of his three British Open titles here, he decided to skip the US Open so that he would not miss this trip.

"I'm not going to play a full schedule ever again. My body just won't allow me to do that. I don't know how many Open Championships I have left here at St Andrews, but I wanted this one," said the 15-time Major champion.

There has been talk of the Old Course becoming too easy, 149 years on from the first Open here, but it still captivates players and the stiff breeze blowing across the course serves as a reminder of the challenges St Andrews can pose.

In particular, the 17th - the Road Hole - is one of the toughest par-fours in golf, where players have to send their tee shots over the Old Course Hotel.

Woods, meanwhile, was outspoken in his criticism of the LIV Golf rebels, who could well be barred from featuring in future Majors.

"I disagree with it. I think that what they have done is they have turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position," he said.

This is just the second time LIV golfers are in the same field as their PGA and DP counterparts and it appears the two camps cannot be reconciled.

McIlroy hopes that the winner's cheque does not end up in the hands of one of the rebels.

"Selfishly, for me, yes, I think it would be better for the game," he said.

REUTERS

BRITISH OPEN

Day 1: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 1.30pm