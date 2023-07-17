McIlroy back on speaking terms with LIV's Garcia

Rory McIlroy has been the most high-profile opponent of the Saudi-backed breakaway tour PHOTO: AFP
NORTH BERWICK - Rory McIlroy said Sunday he was talking to Sergio Garcia again following the pair’s highly public fall-out following the Spaniard’s move to LIV Golf.

McIlroy has been the most high-profile opponent of the Saudi-backed breakaway tour and the four-time major winner said during this week’s Scottish Open: “If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth I would retire.”

But McIlroy and Garcia rekindled their once close friendship at last month’s US Open, with the latter saying he had “gained a friend back” following a planned peace deal between the established US-based PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

McIlroy, asked about the situation following his dramatic one-shot win in the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club on Sunday, replied: “We’ve talked, which is a first step.

“There’s things that we both think we probably could have done differently, and there’s a lot that’s went into it.”

The Northern Irishman added: “You know, it’s good that we’re at least talking again. I wouldn’t say we are all the way there but it’s a good first step.”

A US Senate sub-committee met on Tuesday to investigate a proposed merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund that ended a legal battle between the tours following LIV’s launch. AFP

