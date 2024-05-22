Mayor: Louisville police to review Scottie Scheffler arrest

LOUISVILLE – Police in Louisville, Kentucky will investigate if procedures were followed in the arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler at the gates of the PGA Championship on May 17, the city’s mayor said on May 21.

In his weekly news conference, Craig Greenberg said Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is reviewing Scheffler’s case last week, which involved him being arrested following his attempt to enter the Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the second round while navigating the scene of a fatal accident.

“I think that’s critically important that we do that, not just in high-profile events like (the one that) took place on Friday, but on a regular basis,” the mayor added.

“And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. There will be action taken.”

Police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told the Louisville Courier-Journal that she expected the department would provide an update on May 23.

“The internal investigation is still ongoing,” she said in a statement on May 21, per the newspaper.

“Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to LMPD’s disciplinary protocol.”

Greenberg revealed over the weekend that the arresting officer, Bryan Gillis, did not have his body-worn camera on during his confrontation with Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world.

That could very likely be included in the internal probe, as Greenberg also said he “still has questions about why it was not on during Mr Scheffler’s arrest”.

But according to the arrest citation, Scheffler failed to stop on Gillis’ command, and the detective had a hold on the golfer’s tournament car as Scheffler tried to drive away. Gillis then fell to the ground.

As a result, Scheffler faces charges of felony second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Scheffler, who called the events a “big misunderstanding”, was released from jail in time to play his second round.

A four-time PGA Tour winner this season, the American was the overwhelming pre-tournament favorite. He finished tied for eighth at 13 under.

His arraignment is set for June 3.

Attorney Steve Romines, hired on May 17 on the day itself to represent Scheffler, told reporters that the golfer “didn’t do anything wrong”.

“He was following the instructions of another traffic control officer and trying to get into the facility to warm up and work out,” Romines said. REUTERS