Matthew Fitzpatrick soars to lead at PGA Heritage on eagle wings

MIAMI – Reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick loves playing at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, claiming the golf course as his favourite after Augusta National.

It is no wonder as he fired a PGA Tour career-low, eight-under 63 on Saturday to seize a one-shot lead after the third round of the RBC Heritage tournament.

Fitzpatrick’s bogey-free round – highlighted by holing out for eagle from 149 yards in a fairway bunker at the par-four third hole – gave him the 54-hole lead on 14-under 199 in South Carolina.

“This is a golf course that has shown there are low scores around here this week, and to do that for myself is a big positive,” the Englishman said.

“Aside from Augusta it’s my favourite golf course.

“I love coming here to play. I’ve not had the best results here but I really enjoy the design, the test. It’s a great golf course.”

His previous career-best round was 64 (five times). He is gunning for only his second PGA Tour victory following his 2022 US Open triumph.

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay fired a 66 to stand second on 200, one stroke ahead of fellow American Jordan Spieth, who also carded a 66.

Second-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who could recapture the top spot after losing it to Masters winner Jon Rahm, fired a 69 to share fourth on 202 with four others.

Spain’s Rahm shot 69, fading to a share of 21st on 205.

The day ultimately belonged to Fitzpatrick, who sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five second, then made his spectacular eagle from the sand.

“It was obviously a great start to the round,” he said.

“It puts you in great position, three-under through three. For me, that’s ideally the start you need on a Saturday.”