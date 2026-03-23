Matt Fitzpatrick birdies final hole to rally for Valspar Championship title

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Winner Matt Fitzpatrick of England reacting on the 18th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22.

Palm Harbor – England’s Matt Fitzpatrick got the job done a week after coming up just short.

Fitzpatrick made a 14-foot putt for birdie on the final hole and waited for two groups behind him to finish, winning the Valspar Championship by shooting three-under 68 on March 22 at Palm Harbor, Florida.

“I was playing well going into this week, obviously wanted to continue that and I felt like I had confidence in myself to do so,” Fitzpatrick said. “Then obviously to sort of do that over four rounds was special this week.”

It was a form of redemption for Fitzpatrick, who a week earlier was the runner-up at The Players Championship.

Fitzpatrick finished at 11-under 273 on Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club’s Copperhead Course, one stroke better than David Lipsky to secure his third victory on the PGA Tour.

To drain a pressure putt added to the pleasure.

“To get it done like that was special,” Fitzpatrick said.

Lipsky, who posted 70, almost rolled in a 33-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to force a play-off, but needed a tap-in to finish his round. It was nearly an incredible recovery after his tee shot was in the fairway rough on that hole.

Yet the week’s work marked a significant step for Lipsky.

“This week was an awesome week and I’m really looking forward to seeing what events I get into the rest of the year and trying to play my way into those play-offs,” Lipsky said.

Fitzpatrick had a consistent tournament, turning in 68s for the first, third and fourth rounds. He last won on the tour at the 2023 RBC Heritage.

“To obviously come away with a win this week is really special, considering last week’s performance as well,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick was not the lone Englishman with some excitement. Jordan Smith shot 66, putting him in third place for his best finish on the PGA Tour. Smith played the final 14 holes in five under after starting with a pair of birdies followed by a pair of bogeys.

“We got off to a nice quick start, and then before you know it, we were in the hunt there,” Smith said. “So, it’s just nice to know that we can get there.”

Smith said he thrived on the opportunity to make a run toward the top.

“I always watch the leaderboards, I like to know where I am,” Smith said. “It’s just nice that in those situations I know what to do.”

South Korea’s Im Sung-jae shot 74, tying for fourth place with Xander Schauffele (65) and England’s Marco Penge (71) at eight under.

Im, who was atop the leaderboard after each of the first three rounds, fell from the top spot quickly on March 22. He had bogeys on three of the first six holes and five of the first 10. He rallied to pull within two strokes with two holes to play but could not complete the comeback.

Im was joined in the final pairing by Brandt Snedeker, who also struggled. Snedeker shot 76, finishing at four under and T18.

Snedeker, who was seeking his first victory since 2018, had a three-putt double-bogey on the 12th hole that cost him a share of the lead and never recovered.

Said Snedeker: “ Stood on the 10th tee tied for the lead, which is all you can do. My swing left me on the back nine. I really struggled. I couldn’t really find anything to put the ball where I wanted to.”

Schauffele and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, who ended in a seventh-place logjam at seven under, had the final day’s best rounds at 65. REUTERS