Matt, Cameron Kuchar scramble for 54, run away with PNC Championship

Cameron Kuchar and Matt Kuchar pose with the Willie Park Belts after winning the PNC Championship.

ORLANDO – Matt Kuchar could not control his emotions on Dec 21, believing that his late father was watching over him at every golf course whenever he is competing.

The 47-year-old and his son, Cameron, shot a tournament-record 54 on the second and final day of the PNC Championship to land their first title in the father-son event in Orlando, Florida.

Playing a scramble format, Team Kuchar carded 14 birdies, two eagles and just two pars for the 18-under round at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

After starting the day with the lead, the Kuchars cruised to a seven-stroke victory at 33-under 111.

Matt Kuchar set up both of his team’s eagles, first with a draw shot at the par-5 third that left 18-year-old Cameron an easy putt, then again at the par-5 18th when he stuck his shot inside 3 feet and could be seen fighting through tears.

It led to an outpouring of emotion afterwards from the PGA Tour vet, whose father, Peter, died early this year.

“I don’t know if you believe in karma, if you believe in fate, whatever you believe in, there’s something – something magical that does exist,” Matt Kuchar said.

“I’m a believer in God that Dad is up above looking down, and that – what happened on 18, I could hardly stand up and hit a shot. For me to hit it to a foot, makes me think there’s something more out there. (I) just miss – miss Pops.”

Cameron Kuchar, meanwhile, explained just how fun it was to win the event with his dad and to play excellent golf along the way.

“That was amazing,” he said.

“I wasn’t keeping as much track today as I was yesterday but I probably made five or six solo birdies. Every now and then, I would let him know, ‘All right, I made that one myself’. But he also made a few solos and he’d come right back and he’d go, ‘That was all me right there’. It was just fun just going back-and-forth like that.”

Team Love (Davis Love III and Dru Love) shot a 58 to move to 26 under and tie for second with Team Daly (John Daly, John Daly II), who carded a 59.

Rounding out the top five, both Team Korda (Nelly Korda, Petr Korda) and Team Stricker (Steve Stricker, Izzi Stricker) finished at 25 under. Both teams shot 59 in the final round. REUTERS