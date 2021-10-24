Matsuyama's late bogey gives chasing pack hope

TOKYO • Hideki Matsuyama saved his worst till the last as a bogey at the 18th hole in gusty conditions yesterday shaved his Zozo Championship lead to just one shot ahead of the final round today.

The Masters champion, who had been in control of the PGA Tour event all day at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, outside Tokyo, came to the final hole in his third round at 11-under with a three-shot cushion over American Cameron Tringale.

But with a three-wood in hand, the Japanese carved his tee shot so far left into the trees at the par-five closing hole that he was forced to play his second up the adjacent ninth fairway.

His approach from 140 yards back over the trees landed short and he failed to get up and down, the bogey-six resulting in a second consecutive two-under 68 to go with his opening round of 64.

Playing partner Tringale, who is seeking his maiden PGA win, took the conventional route.

Although his second shot from the correct fairway came up just short, he chipped close enough to secure the birdie that took him also to a 68 and a nine-under 201 total, one behind the leader.

Up until then, it had all been going smoothly for Matsuyama, his country's first male Major winner.

Having missed out on a play-off for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games, he is desperate to make amends this week as he seeks his seventh PGA victory and first in front of his adoring home fans, with the majority of the 5,000 spectators allowed daily following his every move.

But if the conditions remain breezy today, the second Zozo event remains anyone's game.

"It was really tricky out there with the wind and fast greens," said Tringale. "Just got to move on when you get a tough gust."

World No. 3 Collin Morikawa offset a career-first shank by sinking an outrageous chip-in for eagle at the 18th, which gave him a round of 67 for a 206 total.

The British Open champion is still six shots adrift of Matsuyama but the American, whose father is Japanese, is retaining hope the winds will blow in his favour today.

"Hideki's obviously not going to make a bunch of bogeys, but we'll see where the day ends," Morikawa said. "We always feel like we're always within striking distance and just got to get off to a good start. On the front nine, there's a few birdie holes, so we'll see what we can do then."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS