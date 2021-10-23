Matsuyama is hot in the cold

TOKYO • Hideki Matsuyama warmed up for the weekend as he ground his way into the lead in cold and wet conditions at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship yesterday, a day to forget for Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

The Masters champion, playing in front of his fervent home fans at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo, carded a second-round 68 to move to an eight-under 132 total.

Matsuyama, Japan's only male Major winner, has a one-stroke lead over American Cameron Tringale, who had a superb four-under 66 on a chilly, damp day that made the par-70 course play much longer than its 7,041 yards.

The thermometer hovered around 15 deg C, with rain falling steadily on the PGA Tour's first tournament in Asia since the pandemic, resulting in only 30 of the elite 78-man field breaking par.

Matsuyama's controlled display, with three birdies and a solitary bogey, delighted a restricted gallery of 5,000 of his compatriots who turned out to follow their hero despite the miserable conditions.

"It wasn't a perfect round, but I played well. I'm happy with it," said the 29-year-old world No. 19.

"It's not often that we play in rain and cold at the same time, but I'm happy with the round and it was a good day."

Tringale, chasing a first PGA Tour win in 12 years after turning pro, finished with a birdie to equal the low round of the day with a 66.

"Left myself in the right positions on these greens and was able to make a few putts. That was the day," said the 34-year-old.

Schauffele, back to the country where he won Olympic gold less than three months ago, had a shocking start as he shot 74.

Playing with Matsuyama, he began with a double bogey and slumped to three more bogeys in the next four holes. He heads into the weekend 12 shots off the lead.

Among the chasers, Matsuyama's President's Cup teammate Joaquin Niemann took time to get going.

The Chilean was three over for his round with four to play, but managed to find two birdies for a 71 to give him a five-under total that keeps him firmly in the hunt for the US$1,791,000 (S$2,413,000) winner's cheque.

"It was freezing," said the smiling South American, frantically rubbing his hands together to warm them. "Couldn't feel my hands and I managed to have a good round, so I'm happy."

Two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa found his form after struggling on Thursday, a 68 taking him to one under, seven off the lead.

