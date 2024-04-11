Masters start delayed amid Augusta storms

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 10, 2024 General view of the 8th and 9th holes during the par 3 contest REUTERS/Mike Blake
Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 05:50 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 05:50 PM

The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour, the Augusta National Golf Club said on Thursday, with a forecast of showers and a thunderstorm predicted in the morning.

The opening round of the 88th edition of the Masters was scheduled to get under way at 8 a.m. local time (1200 GMT).

"We continue to monitor the weather closely. Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice. The first round will not begin before 9 a.m.," Augusta National said in a statement.

On Wednesday, officials said they would delay all gate openings in the morning.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is the defending champion. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top