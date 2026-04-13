Masters Musings: Three takeaways from Augusta National

AUGUSTA – After spending seven days roaming virtually every yard of Augusta National Golf Club, from the historic clubhouse to hours at “Amen Corner” on the other side of the expansive property, here are three takeaways from a memorable 2026 Masters Tournament.

Scheffler’s flock growing

Scottie Scheffler created an enormous buzz around Augusta National on April 12 by coming out with two birdies through his first three holes to get within two of the lead early in his round. When he pumped his fist with a clutch par save on the par-three sixth hole, it appeared a dramatic run by the world No. 1 might be unfolding.

That charge stalled for a few hours with 11 consecutive pars, but it did not stop the throngs of Scheffler fans from following him and providing the loudest roars on the course. He rewarded their faith with another spark by rolling in a lengthy putt for his first birdie of the week on the par-five 15th hole, and followed it with another on No. 16. Ultimately, Scheffler’s rally fell a shot short, but he has built a tremendous following.

Scheffler does not have Arnie’s Army, and it was not close to the mass of humanity that followed Tiger Woods and climbed trees to get a glimpse of him in his prime. But it was abundantly clear that he was the people’s choice on April 12.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose had strong followings as well, and Cameron Young gained some support as the top American to begin the day, but none of them drew the dedicated fan pack that Scheffler enjoyed.

It was fun to see Scheffler and playing partner Li Haotong sharing a laugh walking off the 10th tee, with the Chinese looking at Scheffler and saying, “Dude! Dude!”, followed by a comment about a fan interaction over a golf glove.

Knapp time?

Jake Knapp’s yardage book reads “Knapptime,” and the 31-year-old might be on the precipice of becoming a breakout star on the PGA Tour. Known for his streaky ability to go really low, including a 59 in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic and a course-record 61 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Knapp has often struggled to put four solid rounds together.

He was one of the last players to qualify for the 2026 Masters when he slipped into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking on the final cut-off week in March. Playing in only his second career Masters, Knapp closed with a 70 on April 12 to snag an 11th-place finish.

Not only does that stamp Knapp’s ticket back to Augusta National in 2027, but the former bouncer is starting to build a following with his smooth swing and Southern California swagger. Knapp also earned praise from someone who knows a thing or two about Augusta National.

“I think Jake Knapp can win here. I really do,” said Fred Couples, the 1992 champion who played his practise rounds with Knapp this week.

Does McIlroy’s success pose a problem?

McIlroy’s quest for an historic Masters repeat was the No. 1 story all week , and deservedly so . He said that he did not begin 2026 with a singular drive to win consecutive Masters and that he remains motivated to accomplish new goals in his career.

When pressed on what those are, McIlroy declined to provide specifics other than to say the goalposts continue to “keep nudging a little bit further and further out of reach.”

But listening to McIlroy talk throughout the week, I would be concerned if I were PGA Tour commissioner Brian Rolapp.

In discussing his preparation for the Masters, McIlroy said that he has been practising for weeks at Augusta National. There were days he would drop his daughter, Poppy, at school, fly up to Augusta for a practise round and be home in time for dinner.

By having a singular focus on his Augusta National prep, McIlroy did not tee it up on the PGA Tour between The Players Championship and the Masters. He went so far as to say this week, “I honestly just don’t like the three tournaments leading up to this event. I’d rather come up here.”

That could not have sat well at PGA Tour headquarters, or with sponsors at the Valspar Championship, the Houston Open or the Texas Open.

In his post-round press conference, McIlroy did provide a bit of clarity, adding that getting to a Major a week early was advice he once received from none other than Jack Nicklaus. And that he does not plan on taking three weeks off from competition before every Major.

Of course, McIlroy has earned the right to play where and when he chooses. But with his global stature in the game and the PGA Tour Enterprises being a for-profit business, it does not help matters when McIlroy skips some marquee events and shares his outright distaste for other second-tier tournaments struggling to stay relevant in the current landscape. REUTERS