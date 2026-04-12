Masters champion to earn US$4.5 million from Majors-record US$22.5 million purse

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Third-round co-leaders Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Cameron Young of the US shaking hands at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on the 18th hole during the second round on April 10.

– Twenty players will begin the final round of the Masters within six shots of the lead, and they will all be chasing a US$4.5 million (S$5.7 million) winner’s cheque out of a Majors-record US$22.5 million prize purse.

The Augusta National Golf Club released the 2026 prize money breakdown on April 11, with the winner’s cheque increasing from US$4.2 million out of a US$21 million total prize purse in 2025. It remains the highest among the four men’s golf Majors.

The only other larger purse currently in professional golf is The Players Championship.

Cameron Young, who is tied for the 54-hole lead at the Masters with Rory McIlroy, won US$4.5 million out of a US$25 million total purse in March.

The second-place finisher on April 12 (April 13, Singapore time) will earn US$2.43 million, followed by US$1.53 million for third and US$1.08 million for fourth.

On April 11, McIlroy charged back late after squandering a six-stroke edge to share the lead with Young after a wild third round.

A chaotic afternoon at Augusta saw both men plunk key shots into water on the back nine but finish level atop the leaderboard on 11-under 205 through 54 holes, one stroke ahead of American Sam Burns.

McIlroy, who started the day with a record six-shot lead after 36 holes, carded a one-over 73 while Young roared into contention with a scintillating seven-under 65.

“I didn’t have it today,” McIlroy admitted. “I scrambled a lot on the front nine.”

Second-ranked McIlroy birdied the 14th and 15th holes to regain the lead but found the trees off the 17th tee on the way to a bogey and his one-over round.

“This golf course has a way of, when you’re not quite feeling it, you struggle,” McIlroy said. “You have to dig deep.

“I still have a great chance. I’m in the final group. That’s where I want to be.

“I need to be better tomorrow. If I’m going to win tomorrow I have to be better than I was today.”

McIlroy, a five-time Major winner, hopes to match Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back winners of the Green Jacket.

Third-ranked Young got off to a scorching start with birdies on five of the first 10 holes.

He birdied the 13th and 14th, his drive at the 13th hitting a tree and landing fortuitously in the fairway, then overcame a watery bogey at the 15th by curling in a 27-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th.

As a result, the 28-year-old American has a prime chance for his first Major title.

“There certainly is no lead that’s safe out here, but Rory loves it here and no one would be surprised if he had shot 65,” Young said.

“It’s just one of those times that if he doesn’t, we have to take advantage and I got myself here today.”

Burns carded a 68 and was one stroke in front of Ireland’s Shane Lowry (68). REUTERS, AFP