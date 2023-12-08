Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf in deal reportedly worth $400m

After weeks of speculation, two-time major champion Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf on Dec 7.

The Spaniard reportedly signed a massive deal in excess of US$300 million (S$401.5 million), another hit for the PGA Tour as it races the clock to finalise an agreement to ally with the Saudi-backed league.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” Rahm said in a press statement. “I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

The 29-year-old becomes the biggest name to sign on with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

LIV already enticed Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and others from the PGA Tour with huge paydays, but adding Rahm – the No. 3 player in the world and an immensely popular player among fans – is a severe hit for the tour.

“LIV Golf is here to stay,” LIV chief operating officer Lawrence Burian said in a statement. “The addition of Jon re-emphasises that our league is not slowing down. We are continuing to invest and build aggressively for LIV’s long-term and exciting future.”

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the Rahm defection, with ESPN and Sports Illustrated later confirming it.

While overseas media valued the deal at US$600 million, ESPN said Rahm’s LIV contract is expected to be for more than three years and worth more than US$300 million. Under the terms, LIV also will add a 13th team for Rahm to helm and give him an ownership stake. ESPN added that LIV is recruiting more PGA Tour players to add to Rahm’s team.

Details about Rahm’s team “will be announced at a later date,” LIV said in a press release.

In June, the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced an agreement to join forces, and there is a Dec 31 deadline to seal the deal. How Rahm joining LIV’s roster will impact the alliance is not clear.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan were previously scheduled to meet next week. Monahan has called the Dec 31 date “a firm deadline” for a final agreement.

Rahm won the 2021 US Open and the 2023 Masters, two of his 11 PGA Tour victories. He completed his most successful season this year, winning four events.

The Spaniard, who helped Team Europe win the Ryder Cup this fall, has career earnings on tour of US$51.5 million since joining in 2016. His rumoured LIV contract would dwarf that amount.

“Jon has consistently validated that he is one of the top players in the world. He’s a generational talent who has proven his merit as a multiple major champion and tremendous ambassador for global golf by placing the game ahead of himself,” LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman said in the statement.

“There are very few athletes with his pedigree of talent, leadership, poise, and commitment to bringing progress to the sport on a worldwide stage. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jon to the LIV Golf family as the league continues preparations for a huge 2024 and beyond.”

Since the emergence of LIV Golf in 2022, Rahm has been one of the PGA Tour’s staunchest supporters and has spoken critically of LIV.

Perhaps with an eye toward joining LIV, however, Rahm recently pulled out of the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led TGL virtual golf league and has yet to commit to playing in January in the American Express in La Quinta, Calif., where he is the defending champion.

McIlroy nonetheless tried to quash speculation last month that Rahm would defect to LIV.

“I spoke to Jon a couple days ago and would be very, very surprised if that were to happen... I’m pretty confident Jon is a PGA Tour player,” McIlroy said in November. REUTERS