Mandai Executive Golf Course gets reprieve with two-year tenancy extension

SINGAPORE – The impending closure of the Mandai Executive Golf Course (MEGC) in end-2024 was met with dismay by local golfers, but the public facility has since been given a reprieve with a two-year tenancy extension.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua said in Parliament on April 3: “As golfing is land intensive, there is a need to balance the allocation of land to the sport vis-a-vis the competing demands for land in Singapore, such as for public housing.

“Nonetheless, we recognise that it is important for the public to have continued access to the sport. The Government is looking at how we can ensure continued access to golf courses.”

He added that “we have made available options” to allow for public access to golf facilities.

These include the extension of MEGC’s tenancy till December 2026 – it was initally scheduled to close on Dec 31, 2024 to make way for a new outdoor and adventure learning centre.

Chua also said that with the impending closure of the Marina Bay Golf Course (MBGC), the Government had earlier worked with Keppel Club to set aside slots at its Sime Golf Course for public use, and there is a possibility of including night slots. Currently, night golf sessions are only offered at the MBGC.

MEGC operations manager Bobby Poh welcomed the extension, saying: “We operators, coaches and customers alike are very happy for it and we hope that the Government can continue to let Mandai stay as a public golf course because it is the last public golf course that is a haven for beginner golfers.”