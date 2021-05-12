Major setback for Johnson

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson, which starts tomorrow, after suffering a flare-up of a lingering knee problem, a statement said on Monday.

The American, who underwent surgery on his left knee in September 2019, said in a statement released through the Tour he would skip this week's event in Texas to focus on rehabilitation.

The announcement comes just over a week before the second Major of the season, the May 20-23 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, which is Johnson's home state.

"It is with deepest regret that I must withdraw from this week's Byron Nelson," the two-time Major champion said. "Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work.

"I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week."

The 36-year-old gave no indication of whether he would be fit for the PGA Championship but it is a concern as Byron Nelson acts as the Tour's final warm-up event .

Johnson's form has fluctuated since victory at the Saudi International European Tour event in February, with a tie for 54th place at the WGC-Workday Championship followed by a 48th place at The Players Championship, before a missed cut at the Masters last month.

He finished joint 48th in his most recent outing at the Valspar Championship earlier this month and has one top-20 finish in his past six outings.

But if passed fit, the PGA Championship should offer some respite, as Johnson has finished runner-up at the past two editions.

Asian American Collin Morikawa is the defending champion, while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has been tipped as another strong contender after becoming the first Asian and Japanese player to wear the Green Jacket.

However, bookmakers have installed four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy as the new favourite, with Johnson in second, following the Northern Irishman's victory at Wells Fargo on Sunday to snap an 18-month title drought.

This will be the second time Kiawah Island's Ocean Course will be hosting the PGA Championship, but back in 2012, the Major was held in August.

The course is known for its unpredictable winds and championship director Ryan Ogle feels the weather will pose a challenge to the world's top golfers.

"Mother Nature and the golf gods will play a leading role," he told local newspaper The State. "The wind blows harder in the spring and sometimes from different directions on the same day."

Like the Masters, fans will be present but Covid-19 protocols mean spectators have been capped at approximately 10,000 a day.

