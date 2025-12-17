Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses with her trophy at the 18th hole after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Tanjong Golf Course on March 2.

SINGAPORE – Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko boasts an extensive list of achievements that few can rival, and in 2026 she will be aiming to add another milestone to her glittering resume when she returns to Singapore to defend her HSBC Women’s World Championship crown .

Only Ko Jin-young has won back-to-back titles (2022 and 2023) in 17 editions of the tournament, while Park In-bee lifted the trophy twice, in 2015 and 2017.

But world No. 6 Ko will be hoping to change that.

Not one to back down from a challenge, she said: “Winning this event, ‘Asia’s Major’, has always been a goal of mine and to finally achieve it was an incredible moment.

“The course, the fans and the atmosphere in Singapore make it such a special tournament and I feel so proud to have my name on the trophy.

“I’m excited to come back next year and give it my all in defending the title.”

In March, Ko finally claimed her breakthrough in her 11th appearance here, having come close previously in 2015 when she finished second, two strokes behind Park.

The three-time Major winner produced a steady display on the final day to grow her lead as her competition faltered, registering a four-shot victory over Japan’s Ayaka Furue and Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul to claim her 23rd LPGA Tour title.

It was the latest accolade in the New Zealander’s career that also includes a trifecta of Olympic medals.

In 2024, Ko also became the youngest inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame at just 27.

While the 28-year-old did not win again after the Singapore event, she has recorded four other top-10 finishes in 2025.

The 2026 tournament, which takes place from Feb 26 to March 1 at Sentosa Golf Club, will see an increased prize purse of US$3 million (S$3.86 million), up from US$2.4 million in the previous edition.

The field of 64 players will also be increased to 72.

This comes after HSBC, which has been the title sponsor of the event since its inception in 2008, recently renewed its agreement for another five years till 2030.

HSBC Singapore chief executive Wong Kee Joo said: “We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership and commitment to women’s golf with the renewal of our title sponsorship of the HSBC Women’s World Championship through to 2030.

“This reaffirms our dedication to ‘Asia’s Major’ and to showcase Singapore as a stage for world-class sport.”

Of the event’s 17 past editions, 15 have been won by Major champions. The 2025 field featured players from 22 nationalities, including 19 Major winners and nine of the world’s top 10.

Wong added: “This tournament continues to play a pivotal role in highlighting the strength and global appeal of women’s golf and we look forward to welcoming the world’s best golfers, including defending champion Lydia Ko, back to Singapore for the 18th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship next year.”

Tickets for the 18th edition of the HSBC Women’s World Championship go on sale on Dec 18 at 10am, with an early-bird discount of 20 per cent on weekend seasonal and four-day passes.