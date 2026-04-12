Straitstimes.com header logo

Luck of the Irish! Lowry aces par-three sixth hole at Masters

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 - Shane Lowry produced one of the moments of the 2026 Masters on Saturday with a hole-in-one at the par-three sixth during the third round at Augusta National.

Lowry threaded a seven-iron into the 190-yard hole known as Juniper and his ball hit the green, took a couple of bounces and curled into the left side of the cup to send the gathered patrons into raptures.

The Irishman's reaction was instant and uninhibited — he leaned back, punched both fists skyward and then threw his arms around caddie Darren Reynolds and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood in a joyous embrace.

After retrieving his ball from the cup, Lowry milked the moment further, teasing the crowd with a mock throw before pocketing the souvenir with a grin.

The ace moved Lowry to eight-under for the week, suddenly in a tie for second place — four shots behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy.

Lowry is now the first player to hit two aces at the Masters, having also carded a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th in 2016.

His latest hole-in-one is the first at the Masters since Stewart Cink's hole-in-one at the 16th in 2022 and the 35th in tournament history. REUTERS

See more on

Rory McIlroy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.