Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel tied for Wyndham third-round lead

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Lucas Glover is the oldest 54-hole leader or co-leader at the Wyndham Championship since 2004.

The 43-year-old is hoping that is the precursor to winning his fifth career title, after he shot a scintillating eight-under 62 in Saturday’s third round.

Billy Horschel also flourished with a 63 and he is the tied with Glover at 18-under 192 entering the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.

Horschel knows he needs a win or a solo second to make into the FedExCup play-offs and says he is looking forward to going head-to-head with Glover in the final pairing.

“I’ve played a lot with Lucas and I’ve always enjoyed playing with him. He’s had his up and downs in the game of golf – no one’s ever gone through not having a period of that.”

Second-round leader Russell Henley is one shot back in third place after shooting a 65. South Korea’s An Byeong-hun is three shots back in fourth after a 65 and Germany’s Stephan Jaeger (64 on Saturday) is fifth on 13-under 197.

Tom Lehman, then 45, was in position to win in 2004 when he shared the lead with Brent Geiberger after three rounds.

Lehman shot a final-round 70 that left him in a tie for fourth while Geiberger won the tournament – his second and final one as a professional.

Glover, whose only Major win was the 2009 US Open at the Bethpage Black Course, does not view age as a hindrance in his pursuit of the title.

“It would be great. Any time you win on the PGA Tour, any tour actually, is a feat,” Glover said. “A lot of guys want it, a lot of guys are really good and want to play. I’ve taken pretty decent care of myself and been pretty injury free, so I feel like my body’s still pretty young.

“I don’t hit it as far as most any more, but I feel like when my irons are good and I putt OK, I can compete out here. It would be a big feat, but I look forward to the challenge.”

Glover, whose last title was the John Deere Classic in July 2021, had nine birdies and one bogey during his Saturday round. He shot a 31 on both the front and back nine with his lone bogey coming on No. 7.

“When my irons are sharp, I seem to be able to make a lot of birdies,” he said. “I think you try to attack this place a little too aggressive and miss some fairways, it can bite you. I learnt that quite a while ago. I think it’s just a ‘fairways first’ mentality, and then if you get some good numbers and hit it close, you’ve got a good chance to make some birdies.”

Horschel had seven birdies during his bogey-free round. He made three birdies on the front side and had four more in a six-hole stretch on the back nine.

He has seven PGA titles, including one in each of the past two years.

“I love these old-school golf courses that require a little bit more precision,” the 36-year-old said. “You can be long, but if you’re not accurate and long, then you’re going to pay the price.”