Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel tied for Wyndham third-round lead

GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Lucas Glover is the oldest 54-hole leader or co-leader at the Wyndham Championship since 2004.
The 43-year-old is hoping that is the precursor to winning his fifth career title, after he shot a scintillating eight-under 62 in Saturday’s third round.
Billy Horschel also flourished with a 63 and he is the tied with Glover at 18-under 192 entering the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.
Horschel knows he needs a win or a solo second to make into the FedExCup play-offs and says he is looking forward to going head-to-head with Glover in the final pairing.
“I’ve played a lot with Lucas and I’ve always enjoyed playing with him. He’s had his up and downs in the game of golf – no one’s ever gone through not having a period of that.”
Second-round leader Russell Henley is one shot back in third place after shooting a 65. South Korea’s An Byeong-hun is three shots back in fourth after a 65 and Germany’s Stephan Jaeger (64 on Saturday) is fifth on 13-under 197.
Tom Lehman, then 45, was in position to win in 2004 when he shared the lead with Brent Geiberger after three rounds.
Lehman shot a final-round 70 that left him in a tie for fourth while Geiberger won the tournament – his second and final one as a professional.
Glover, whose only Major win was the 2009 US Open at the Bethpage Black Course, does not view age as a hindrance in his pursuit of the title.
“It would be great. Any time you win on the PGA Tour, any tour actually, is a feat,” Glover said. “A lot of guys want it, a lot of guys are really good and want to play. I’ve taken pretty decent care of myself and been pretty injury free, so I feel like my body’s still pretty young.
“I don’t hit it as far as most any more, but I feel like when my irons are good and I putt OK, I can compete out here. It would be a big feat, but I look forward to the challenge.”
Glover, whose last title was the John Deere Classic in July 2021, had nine birdies and one bogey during his Saturday round. He shot a 31 on both the front and back nine with his lone bogey coming on No. 7.
“When my irons are sharp, I seem to be able to make a lot of birdies,” he said. “I think you try to attack this place a little too aggressive and miss some fairways, it can bite you. I learnt that quite a while ago. I think it’s just a ‘fairways first’ mentality, and then if you get some good numbers and hit it close, you’ve got a good chance to make some birdies.”
Horschel had seven birdies during his bogey-free round. He made three birdies on the front side and had four more in a six-hole stretch on the back nine.
He has seven PGA titles, including one in each of the past two years.
“I love these old-school golf courses that require a little bit more precision,” the 36-year-old said. “You can be long, but if you’re not accurate and long, then you’re going to pay the price.”
Henley had six birdies and one bogey. He birdied four of the first eight holes but did not get any more until Nos. 17-18. His bogey was on the 12th hole.
The 34-year-old, who has four career PGA victories, said studying the course is a big key in this tournament.
“Puts a value on ball control. You can’t just bomb it, hit it wherever you want. You’ve got to hit it in the fairway,” Henley said. “Yeah, a lot of course management, just staying below the hole, being on the right side of the hole to give yourself a chance, and great greens.”
Michael Kim also shot a blistering 62 and is along in sixth place, seven shots behind the co-leaders. REUTERS, AFP