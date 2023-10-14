LPGA's Lexi Thompson set to miss PGA cut despite solid second round

LAS VEGAS - The LPGA’s Lexi Thompson looks set to miss the cut at the PGA’s Shriners Children’s Open despite shooting a two-under par round of 69 on Friday.

Thompson, who shot a first round 73, sits on even-par 142 with the projected cut line at two-under.

The 28-year-old Floridian missed a six foot birdie putt on her final hole which would have matched the lowest score on the PGA Tour by a woman.

Michelle Wie West shot 68 in the 2004 and 2006 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Thompson was looking to become the first woman to make the cut on the PGA Tour since Shirley Spork achieved a 105th-place result at the 1952 Barracuda Championship.

“I’m very proud. I played really well today, came out super early, and bogeyed 17 but made a great save on 18 there and just overall played very steady,” she said.

“As the day went on, I tried to stay committed to my targets out there and to my swing thoughts and just enjoyed the whole experience,” added Thompson, who was playing on a sponsor’s exemption.

After play finished early due to bad light on Thursday, Thompson had to come back out to finish off her last two first-round holes – making a bogey on the 17th and a par on the last.

After a bogey at the 10th hole to begin her second round, she made three birdies before the turn and then put the cut within her sights after successive birdies on the first and second.

But bogeys on the par-3 fifth and eighth holes undid her hopes.

She went out of bounds with her drive on the fifth, being forced to take a penalty, and then two putted on the eighth.

“I knew once I had made a few birdies in a row that I would be somewhat close, but I knew the cut line would keep on going lower and lower with these guys, especially with not that much wind out there,” she said.

“I just really tried to stay focused on my game and focused on my swing thoughts, picking small targets and staying 100 per cent committed, and whatever happens, happens.”