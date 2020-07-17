LPGA will take Covid tests, cancellations in stride

LOS ANGELES • The LPGA Tour will restart its coronavirus-interrupted season later this month, but many more speed bumps are expected, commissioner Mike Whan said.

Ahead of the July 31-Aug 2 Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio - the first elite women's golf event to take place after a 51/2-month stoppage - he is remaining positive, but has braced himself for positive Covid-19 tests and as many as three events to be cancelled.

Thirteen tournaments have already fallen victim to the crisis, including the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore and one of the five Majors, the Evian Championship.

The LPGA will benefit from using many of the same health and safety protocols employed by the PGA Tour, which has staged six tournaments since returning last month.

But even with rigid testing and comprehensive safety measures, Whan admitted positive tests were inevitable, something the PGA Tour has had to deal with.

"It is strange to get started in a time in which we know we're going to have positive results no matter what we build," he said on Wednesday. "It won't be anybody's fault per se but positive results happen.

"I'm excited about the schedule we have and at the same time, 120 days into coronavirus, I realise we are really not in charge of that schedule. I fully believe we'll lose another event or two or three along the way."

While the Drive On Championship will be held without fans, Whan confirmed the circuit was still considering whether to admit spectators for the following Marathon Classic from Aug 6-9.

The PGA Tour has already confirmed there will be no gallery for the remainder of its season amid surging Covid-19 numbers across the US and the LPGA Tour will decide whether to follow suit soon.

"We'll make a decision on fans at the end of the week," said Whan. "They (Marathon organisers) are waiting for some local health input. If we have fans, it will be 2,000 or less a day."

New cases are averaging around 60,000 a day and over 140,000 Americans have died because of the pandemic.

