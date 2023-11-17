LPGA unveils record-setting $160m prize money for 2024

FLORIDA – The LPGA Tour unveiled a 35-event 2024 schedule on Thursday featuring a record US$118 million (S$159.1 million) in prize money.

That represents a 69 percent increase from the US$70 million in total purses available in 2021.

“The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule reflects our historic growth,” commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a news release.

“With new events and improved geographic flow, enhancing the athlete experience, our global reach and competitiveness have never been stronger. As we embark on this season, we celebrate the remarkable journey of women’s golf, anticipating thrilling competition and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”

The 2024 schedule includes 33 official events played in 15 states and 10 countries, including a pair of Asia swings in February-March and October.

A record 16 tournaments will have purses of at least US$3 million, including 10 non-major events. That includes the year-ending CME Group Tour Championship with a US$11 million purse and a record US$4 million winner’s check.

There are three new events on the calendar: the LPGA Drive On Championship in Bradenton, Florida, in January; the Arizona Championship in Phoenix in March; and the FM Global Championship in Norton, Massachusetts, in September.

The season kicks off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida, from Jan 18-21. It ends with the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples from Nov 21-24.

The dates, locations and purses for the five 2024 majors are:

– The Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas, April 18-21, US$5.2 million

– US Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, May 30-June 2, US$11 million

– KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Sammamish, Washington, June 20-23, US$10 million

– Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France, July 11-14, US$6.5 million

– AIG Women’s Open in St Andrews, Scotland, Aug 22-25, US$9 million

Other opportunities for LPGA Tour athletes in 2024 include the Paris Olympics (Au. 8-11) and the Solheim Cup in Gainesville, Virginia, from Sept 13-15. REUTERS