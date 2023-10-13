LPGA’s Thompson 1-over at sunset in Vegas PGA event

LOS ANGELES – US women’s golf star Lexi Thompson was one-over par through 16 holes on her PGA Tour debut when darkness fell in the opening round of the Shriners Children’s Open.

Beau Hossler, still searching for his first PGA Tour win in his 174th start, holds a one-stroke lead on Thursday, as Thompson became only the seventh woman to compete in a PGA tournament, the first since compatriot Brittany Lincicome at the 2018 Barbasol Championship.

“Just a huge honour just to be able to tee it up here. I played decent. I had one bad hole and a few iffy shots. But it’s golf. It was kind of expected,” said Thompson, who played on a sponsor’s exemption.

Her presence stole the show at the fall event at par-71 TPC Summerlin in suburban Las Vegas, a tournament aimed at players fighting to earn their status for the 2024 PGA season.

American Hossler birdied five of the last seven holes to shoot 62 and grab a one-stroke lead over countrymen Cameron Champ and J.T. Poston with 12 players yet to finish the first 18 holes.

Hossler, who totalled eight birdies on the day, finished the front nine on a strong note, notching an eagle on the par-five ninth hole. He also finished strong, with three birdies on his last four holes, overshadowing his lone bogey on No. 17.

“It was good. I felt like I did everything well. I imagine statistically I was probably gaining strokes in every department, which is obviously a good thing for my confidence moving forward,” Hossler said.

“Got the ball in play, hit some really nice wedges to close range, which was nice, and took advantage of the par-fives and the drivable hole, which I think out here is kind of the key.”

Thompson blasted out of a bunker to 20 feet from the hole at the par-three 17th when play was halted. She will finish Friday morning then play her second round as originally scheduled.

“I’ll see if I can make that putt tomorrow,” the 28-year-old American said.

Thompson was level for 76th in a bid to become only the second woman to go the distance in a PGA tournament, the first being Shirley Spork with a 105th-place result at the 1952 Barracuda Championship.

Babe Didrikson Zaharias played in seven PGA events, the last in 1946, while American Michelle Wie West made eight PGA starts, missing the cut in all, most recently at the 2008 Barracuda Championship.

Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam missed the cut at Colonia in 2003 and American Suzy Whaley missed the cut at the 2003 Travelers Championship.