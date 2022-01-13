Lowry a golfer and 'not a politician' in Saudi Arabia

LONDON • Former British Open champion Shane Lowry has said that he has no qualms about playing next month in Saudi Arabia, which has come under international scrutiny for its human rights record, and that he is just trying to make a living.

The Irishman is among a stacked field of confirmed golfers, including former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, for the Saudi International.

It is sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and carries lucrative appearance fees for some, leading many to call it nothing more than a cash grab.

The US$5 million (S$6.8 million) event was previously on the European Tour but will make its debut on the Asian Tour on Feb 3 as the circuit's flagship tournament.

The Saudi International has invited controversy since its inception in 2019, with some calling it another attempt by the Gulf kingdom to "sportswash" its controversial human rights record.

But for the 34-year-old Lowry, that is not his business.

"Look, obviously there's no hiding from the people writing about this tournament or what they're saying about us going to play, but at the end of the day for me, I'm not a politician, I'm a professional golfer," the world No. 45 told a virtual media session on Tuesday.

"I earn a living for myself and my family and try and take care of those, and this is just a part of that, and I need to go there."

The Saudi International will run opposite of the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Because of that, players had to seek releases from the PGA and European Tours in order to compete at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

A number of players have made multi-year commitments, including Lowry, who agreed on a three-year contract, to play in the Saudi International after winning the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush.

"Yeah, obviously it's not a European Tour event now... but I've got a contract to play, and I don't see any reason why or I doubt I wouldn't have been given my release or wouldn't be allowed to go and play," he said.

"Like I said, I've had very pleasant experiences over there, and I'm looking forward to going back.

"I'm happy to go there. I'm happy to earn my living going there and going and playing good golf and hopefully win a tournament. I'll let everyone else take care of that (the non-sports aspects), and I'll go and do my job."

REUTERS