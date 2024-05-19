Louisville police: No body cam footage in Scottie Scheffler case

LOUISVILLE – Louisville police confirmed on May 18 that the body camera of a police officer who was allegedly “dragged to the ground” by a vehicle driven by golfer Scottie Scheffler was not in operation during an incident on May 17.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed what the city’s mayor said earlier in the day.

“There is no body-worn camera footage of the initial encounter,” the police spokesman said in a statement to ESPN. “The incident is under review internally and will proceed through the judicial process. We would like to restate that all parties involved are fully cooperating. LMPD is committed to a thorough investigation for all involved.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said earlier on May 18 that officer Bryan Gillis either was not wearing a body camera or it was not in operating mode when he was involved in an incident with Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world.

The situation unfolded as Scheffler was arriving for the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.

“The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident,” Greenberg said, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “We will release footage that we have... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr Scheffler.”

Scheffler was arrested in the pre-dawn hours on May 17, shortly after arriving at the golf course, and charged with felony assault of a police officer. He also was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.