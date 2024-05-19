Louisville police: No body cam footage in Scottie Scheffler case

LOUISVILLE – Louisville police confirmed on May 18 that the body camera of a police officer who was allegedly “dragged to the ground” by a vehicle driven by golfer Scottie Scheffler was not in operation during an incident on May 17.
A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed what the city’s mayor said earlier in the day.
“There is no body-worn camera footage of the initial encounter,” the police spokesman said in a statement to ESPN. “The incident is under review internally and will proceed through the judicial process. We would like to restate that all parties involved are fully cooperating. LMPD is committed to a thorough investigation for all involved.”
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said earlier on May 18 that officer Bryan Gillis either was not wearing a body camera or it was not in operating mode when he was involved in an incident with Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world.
The situation unfolded as Scheffler was arriving for the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.
“The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident,” Greenberg said, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. “We will release footage that we have... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr Scheffler.”
Scheffler was arrested in the pre-dawn hours on May 17, shortly after arriving at the golf course, and charged with felony assault of a police officer. He also was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.
Louisville attorney Steve Romines, hired on May 17 to represent Scheffler, told the newspaper that the golfer “didn’t do anything wrong.”
“He was following the instructions of another traffic control officer and trying to get into the facility to warm up and work out,” Romines said. “We’ll be pleading not guilty.”
Scheffler was released from custody after being booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, after his mugshot was taken while wearing an orange jail-issued jumpsuit. He was released in time to make his tee time, which was pushed back by 80 minutes for all players because of the traffic jam that resulted from the accident.
He shot a five-under 66 on May 17 and sits at seven-under for the tournament after a 73 on May 18.
“I can’t comment on any specifics,” Scheffler said on May 17. “But my situation will be handled. It was just a big misunderstanding.”
An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at 9am.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department policy, officers must have their body cameras in operation “in all law enforcement activities or encounters.” Gillis was directing traffic when the incident occurred, in full police uniform and also wearing a “high-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket”. REUTERS