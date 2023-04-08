LIV's Koepka seizes command at storm-halted Masters

AUGUSTA, United States - Four-time major winner and LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka seized command of the Masters with a sizzling five-under par 67 before a severe storm halted Friday’s second round at Augusta National.

Koepka torched the famed course’s par-5 holes for an eagle and three birdies in a bogey-free tour. His superb shotmaking followed an opening 65, his lowest Masters round, and left him on 12-under 132 for 36 holes, four strokes in front.

“It was really solid. Didn’t really do too much wrong,” Koepka said. “You’ve got to make birdies on these par 5s, take advantage of them, and did a good job of that.”

Spain’s third-ranked Jon Rahm was second on 9-under after making a seven-foot birdie putt at the par-5 eighth and a 12-footer for birdie at the ninth.

After winning last week’s LIV Golf event in Orlando, Koepka could produce the PGA Tour’s nightmare scenario of a victory on one of golf’s greatest stages by a player from the breakaway circuit.

Koepka, the 2017 and 2018 US Open champion and 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship winner, was in the fifth group out Friday, well ahead of storms that halted play for 21 minutes and then again with 39 players yet to finish as spectators were evacuated from the course.

Koepka was done with his round with his top rivals stuck fighting wind and rain until play was stopped.

“The biggest advantage I had was my tee time,” Koepka said.

US Amateur champion Sam Bennett fired a second 68 to stand third on 8-under 136 with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa fourth on 6-under 138 after a second 69 and Norway’s ninth-rated Viktor Hovland also at 6-under through 10 holes.

“I’m feeling confident. Hopefully, I can keep it going,” Rahm said. “There’s a long way to go.”

Koepka birdied the par-5 second to grab the solo lead, then curled in a tricky 10-foot par putt at the third.

The 32-year-old American, a 2019 Masters runner-up behind Tiger Woods, eagled the par-5 eighth after a brilliant approach to become the fastest to reach 10-under at a Masters since Jordan Spieth on his way to his 2015 victory.

Koepka cleared Rae’s Creek in two at the extended par-5 13th on the way to a tap-in birdie and notched another at the 15th.

“It was a clinic for 36 holes,” said Koepka playing partner Gary Woodland. “It was impressive to see.”