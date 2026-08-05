LIV players meet amid murky outlook for Tour

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Ripper GC's Cameron Smith, in action during the LIV Korea event in May, has said that he will return to the PGA Tour if LIV Golf were to fold.

The future of LIV Golf was the topic of discussion among the team captains and tour executives and then in a players-only get-together on Aug 4 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The meetings came ahead of the LIV Golf New York event that begins on Aug 6 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Questions about the future of LIV have circulated since April, when Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it would not continue its financial support of the league beyond this season.

Two more events are on the 2026 schedule – LIV Golf Indianapolis from Aug 20-23 and the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship from Aug 27-30 – but the Michigan event reportedly might get cancelled.

According to The Athletic, most players didn’t speak following the meetings on Aug 4, but those who did confirmed that two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau took the helm in the players-only gathering.

Earlier, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil and other executives spoke with the Tour’s team captains, according to The Athletic.

“Bryson just ran through what he knows, and obviously, we’re trying to do it as a group, but we’re individuals as well, so I think the next two to three weeks is going to be where it’s at,” Richard Bland told The Athletic.

“We’re in this together; we’re fully backing Scott. I think probably in the next two to three weeks we’ll have a bigger picture.

“We’re just in that kind of stage at the minute that we’re positive with what’s going on, but we just need everything to be fully signed off so you can go forward.”

The Athletic reported that The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, the scheduled site of the Plymouth, Michigan, event, has yet to begin physical preparations for the tournament, likely pointing toward a cancellation.

Regarding the Team Championship, Bland told The Athletic: “I don’t know. You know, we’ve just got to wait and see on that.”

Earlier on Aug 4, former world No. 2 Cameron Smith said he is pulling for LIV to continue but that he would “100 per cent” return to the PGA Tour should the breakaway tour fold.

“I mean, if it was the only option, I think that’s where everyone would want to be for sure, 100 per cent,” the Australian said. “... I want it to work, really, to be honest. It’s great fun out here.

“The team that we’ve got, I feel like we make each other better, better people and better golfers as well. Yeah, I’d hate to see it go away. We’ll see what happens.” REUTERS